Why didn't BTS' Jungkook hold solo live since military discharge? Fans weigh in on cap controversy as possible reason

The BTS member known for his record-breaking, lengthy live broadcasts has been unusually quiet since his military discharge on June 11. Despite co-hosting one with Jimin, fans are eagerly awaiting a solo broadcast. Jungkook's absence from live streams has sparked concern among fans, with some attributing it to his recent controversies. However, others believe it was a natural adjustment to his civilian life after being away for 18 months.

Advertisement

Fans concerned over Jungkook's lack of Weverse updates

The golden maknae (youngest member) of BTS was previously known for frequently engaging with fans through unannounced, late-night livestreams on the platform, specifically in 2023-24. His sudden absence from this routine has left some fans surprised and wondering about his whereabouts.

They took to social media to raise questions such as "When is Jungkook going live?" and "Why is he so quiet?"

This social detox of the artist has also garnered a wave of support from other fans, who argue that the singer has every right to take his time and shouldn't be pressured into maintaining a certain level of activity or interaction with his audience. They also listed down the possible reasons for the same.

Fans attribute Jungkook's lack of solo lives to his latest controversies

Recently, the Seven singer was under heavy scrutiny due to being embroiled in two "unpleasant things" just days after his military discharge. The day Jungkook got discharged, a Chinese woman attempted to break into his Seoul house. She allegedly loitered around his home for about 10 hours, waiting to meet him. The woman has been caught and is currently under police investigation.

Advertisement

The following unfavorable incident occurred on June 13, during J-Hope's HOPE ON THE STAGE FINAL concert's soundcheck session. Jungkook was preparing for his surprise act when he was seen donning a cap with a controversial text– "Make Japan Great Again". The phrase is considered politically right-leaning, as it originated from Donald Trump's "Make America Great Again" slogan.

Fans think these controversies have likely taken a toll on his mental state, which is why they're supporting and respecting his decision to stay away from the spotlight as long as he feels like.

ALSO READ: Is BTS' full-group comeback scheduled for September 23? ARMY membership renewal notice sparks speculations