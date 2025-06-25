Coolie: Telugu theatrical rights of Rajinikanth’s action thriller acquired by Game Changer producer worth crores

Rajinikanth is eyeing a massive release with his next film, Coolie. The 70-year-old Tamil superstar will be pulling off an action-centric role in the Lokesh Kanagaraj directorial which is slated for a release on August 14. Ahead of the same, the makers have seemingly locked a massive theatrical rights deal in the Telugu-speaking states.

Coolie’s Telugu theatrical rights worth Rs. 45 crore

As per an India Glitz report, Coolie has garnered considerable buzz not just in Tamil Nadu but also in some of the major Telugu-speaking states as well. Amid formidable excitement surrounding the Rajinikanth starrer, the makers have now locked a substantial theatrical rights deal in these states too.

The Telugu theatrical rights of the film have been acquired for a whopping Rs. 45 crore by Asian Suniel Narang, Suresh Babu and producer Dil Raju.

While the deal is still yet to be formalized, it is likely to become one of the most expensive agreements locked on by any Tamil film in a Telugu state.

What is Coolie’s title in its Hindi version?

Well, Coolie will be having its theatrical release in multiple languages besides its original version in Tamil. It also includes a Hindi release for the audiences, especially in Northern India.

A recent post by Red FM India unveiled the Hindi title poster of Coolie, which is renamed as Majadoor. However, an official confirmation on the same is still awaited from the makers.

Rajinikanth, Lokesh Kanagaraj's salary, budget and other details of Coolie

As per an exclusive report by Pinkvilla, Coolie is said to have been made on a massive budget of Rs. 350 crores, which also includes the individual fees of Lokesh Kanagaraj and Rajinikanth himself.

A source stated that while Rajinikanth is receiving an upfront pay cheque of Rs. 150 crore, it is one of the highest of all time for an actor.

Lokesh, on the other hand, has bagged fees of Rs. 50 crore, which is again a record achievement for a filmmaker.

For the unversed, upon its release, Coolie will be clashing with another massive film, War 2, at the box office, which is also releasing on the same day.

