Fans Think Taylor Swift Might Be Giving Travis Kelce Singing Lessons, NFL Star’s Karaoke Sparks Theories

Travis Kelce might be known for catching passes, but he’s catching attention now for something else: his voice. The NFL star lit up the stage at the 2025 American Century Championship karaoke night with his brother Jason Kelce, leaving fans convinced that girlfriend Taylor Swift has been secretly giving him vocal lessons.

It’s not the first time Kelce has impressed with his pipes, but his improved tone and confidence during this year’s show have Swifties buzzing and speculating.

Has he been training with Taylor?

At the pre-tournament party held on July 11 at Lake Tahoe’s Edgewood Resort, Travis and Jason performed a rowdy version of Bob Seger’s Old Time Rock & Roll. Dressed in olive shorts, a polo, and sneakers, Travis danced, sang, and even nailed harmonies in what many are calling a major vocal upgrade.

Fans quickly flooded the comments section of the video posted by their New Heights podcast, asking if Swift had stepped in as a coach. Reactions ranged from playful to insistent: “Omg they killed it and yeah, Travis has a voice?!” and “Trav’s been getting some lessons from Tay 🔥.”

Theories gained traction after fans remembered Kelce’s 2024 performance—a karaoke award-winner he dedicated to Swift. That win came from his version of Whitesnake’s Here I Go Again, but many say this year’s vocals sound sharper and more controlled.

No confirmation, but all signs point to Swift

There has been no official word on whether Swift is giving formal lessons, but fans are not buying the coincidence. The pop megastar, who has 14 Grammys and countless arena tours under her belt, has reportedly been spending more off-stage time with Kelce during her brief tour break.

The two have been spotted supporting each other at public events, and if Kelce’s performance is any indication, he may be picking up more than just support—possibly some vocal tips, too.

