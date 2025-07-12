Tom Holland Says Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey is ‘Unlike Anything We’ve Ever Seen’

Tom Holland has never been shy about his love for filmmaking, but when it comes to Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey, he calls the experience “the best experience I've had on the film set.” In a new interview, the actor described the project as a dream come true, especially because he had the chance to collaborate with a director he calls a “true master.”

Holland plays Telemachus, the son of Odysseus, portrayed by Matt Damon, in what is shaping up to be Nolan’s most ambitious release since Oppenheimer.

Working with Nolan: A front row seat to greatness

Filming on The Odyssey gave Holland an inside look at what he described as one of the most demanding and rewarding creative environments he’s ever experienced. “Working with Chris, getting to know him and Emma [Thomas] was absolutely fantastic,” Holland said in the interview with GQ. “There is a reason they’re the best in the business.”

He called working on the film as “exciting” and “different,” adding that audiences should expect something entirely new from Nolan’s take on Homer’s classic, “The job of a lifetime, without a doubt…I think the movie is going to be unlike anything we've ever seen.” The movie is the first major studio release to be shot entirely on Imax cameras.

Damon and Hathaway: ‘Always been a hero of mine’

Sharing the screen with longtime idols was another major highlight for the Spider-Man actor. “Matt Damon has always been a hero of mine. Anne Hathaway has always been a hero of mine,” Holland told the publication. “To share scenes with them, to learn from them, to become friends with them, I couldn't have asked for a better job.”

He described arriving at the set with a strong sense of purpose, saying he felt proud of the work and grateful for the trust Nolan placed in him. The film’s first trailer, now screening in theaters, features a scene of Holland’s Telemachus breaking down as he searches for answers about his missing father. The Odyssey is set to release on July 17, 2026.

