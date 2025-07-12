BTS' J-Hope shares same food preference with SUGA, reveals RM, V and Jimin have 'taste bud like baby'

BTS members are known for their strong camaraderie, forged over nearly seven years of living together. This prolonged period of shared experiences has transformed them from mere colleagues to a family. Recently, J-Hope shared insights into the diverse food preferences of his fellow BTS members, showcasing how well they know each other. It also indicated the unity in diversity that exists among the BTS members.

Do BTS members like Korean food or other types of cuisine?

J-Hope recently appeared in SBS' Inkigayo program, which aired on July 11. The episode was hosted by GenZ K-pop stars ZEROBASEONE’s Yujin and IVE’s Leeseo. The host duo had a lot of personal and professional questions for the Killin' It Girl singer. Among them were inquisitions regarding what kind of food the BTS members like. As per J-Hope, "There are members who only like Korean food, they have a taste bud like baby, like donkatsu, kimchi fried rice."

Revealing who he was talking about, J-Hope mentioned Jimin, Taehyung (aka V), and leader Namjoon (aka RM). As for the other members, he mentioned they mostly like local foods. "I'm on that side. SUGA hyung (older brother) is also on that side," he said. The oldest member Jin's taste in food is notably different from his fellow members, characterized by preferences that "keep changing." Yujin then asked J-Hope what kinda food Jin liked.

With no specific dish coming to J-Hope's mind, he replied, "Ah he likes Korean Food too."

J-Hope's detailed account of BTS members' food preferences sparked sweet fan reactions

The K-pop rapper-shared information gave a glimpse into the BTS members' diverse tastes and highlighted how well they knew one another, and appreciated each other's individuality. An X-user wrote, "HOBI KNOWS EVERYTHING." Another stated, "Hobi is such a mother figure to all of them . He knows everything about them. He is really sweet. The mom of the group."

Their keen observation of minute details regarding each other and their remarkable level of understanding have resulted in such a close bond.

