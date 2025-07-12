F1 The Movie Box Office: Emerges SUPER HIT in India, Steers toward 100cr

F1: The Movie has emerged SUPER HIT at the Indian box office after a solid hold on its third Friday. The motorsport drama collected nearly Rs. 2 crore yesterday, which is a 35 per cent drop from the previous day. That drop may appear steep, and it is, but it or even more was expected in the context of the film losing IMAX screens to Superman, which have been a significant contributor to its business.

Advertisement

The running total for Brad Pitt starrer after fifteen days in release now stands at Rs. 75 crore approx (USD 8.80 million). The film will cruise past Rs. 80 crore mark by Sunday and then be close to Rs. 90 crore by the end of its third week. It is expected to get some of IMAX showcasing back in the fourth week, which should provide a boost to its business and will give it a genuine shot at crossing Rs. 100 crore.

This is a remarkable outcome for the film, given there were hardly any expectations pre-release and even a Rs. 50 crore final would have been seen as an achievement. In India, the Hollywood box office is driven by established franchises. There are only two original films to gross over Rs. 100 crore, Oppenheimer and Avatar, both of which benefited immensely from the director star power. If F1 hits the century, it will be the third film to do so, and it will be in great company.

Advertisement

The box office collections of F1: The Movie in India are as follows:

Day Gross Week One Rs. 42.70 cr. Week Two Rs. 30.60 cr. 3rd Friday Rs. 1.90 cr. Total Rs. 75.20 cr.

ALSO READ: Superman Box Office: Takes Off with Rs. 8 Crore first day in India, Third Biggest for DC