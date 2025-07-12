BTS' V's new picture sparks curiosity regarding 'who's kissing him?’ Here's how Kim Taehyung responded

Kim Taehyung aka V is making waves again with his latest social media update. Fans are in detective mode, trying to unravel the mystery surrounding his new profile picture. The photo, which features a baby V, has sparked curiosity about the identity of the person alongside him. Fans asked him about it, but V dropped a response as well. This recent mystery followed another puzzle fans were trying to solve lately– V's current location.

BTS' V updated his profile picture with a childhood image

V's latest Instagram display picture has captured everyone's heart. It featured a childhood photo of the BTS member alongside another girl, who is affectionately giving V a cheek kiss. It sparked intense curiosity among the fandom ARMY about her identity. A fan took to Weverse to ask the question on everyone's mind– "who's kissing him?" V's response to that was equally puzzling.

He stated, "I’m really curious.. who could that person be." He even attempted to guess the identity, noting their age back then. He commented, "My closest friend from preschool maybe?" This delightful banter between the Love me again singer and his fans showcased their friend-like bond.

Check out fan reactions to V's new profile picture

The baby picture of the artist melted fans' hearts, with many of them calling it "adorable." One fan hoped "they're still friends or in contact. That would be so cute." Another said, "If they were meant to be, it would be really dramatic." They gushed over how cute the picture was and wanted to know if the little girl was still in touch with him. Perhaps seeing his profile picture will prompt her or someone who knows her to drop V a line.

Some even felt that the BTS member's life was a movie and made theories regarding childhood sweethearts reuniting after growing up. One of the fans even jokingly stated, "He is preparing us for his gf reveal." The fandom is once again banging their heads to solve the second mystery of the week regarding V. The first one is about his current location. Some feel he is still in Paris, while other speculate him being either in LA or Seoul.

