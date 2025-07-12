Mr and Mrs Bachelor OTT: When and where to watch Indrajith Sukumaran, Anaswara Rajan's movie online

Mr & Mrs Bachelor, starring Indrajith Sukumaran and Anaswara Rajan in the lead roles, hit the big screens on May 23, 2025. More than a month since its release, the film is making its streaming debut.

When and where to watch Mr & Mrs Bachelor

Mr & Mrs Bachelor is currently available for streaming on the OTT platform ManoramaMAX. The platform’s Instagram handle made the official update of the film’s digital debut.

Sharing the update, the makers penned, “Mr and Mrs Bachelor | Watch Now On ManoramaMAX.”

Here’s the official update:

Official trailer and plot of Mr & Mrs Bachelor

Mr & Mrs Bachelor features the story of Stephy, a bride-to-be who flees from her own marriage only to stumble upon Siddhu, a bachelor in his 40s. The rest of the film focuses on the humorous and adventurous journey the duo faces, as well as the reasons behind Stephy's escape from her marriage.

Cast and crew of Mr & Mrs Bachelor

Mr & Mrs Bachelor features Indrajith Sukumaran and Anaswara Rajan in the lead roles. Apart from them, the ensemble cast comprises performers such as Dayyana Hameed, Rosin Jolly, Biju Pappan, Rahul Madhav, John Jacob, Sohan Seenulal, and others in key roles.

Under the banner of Highline Pictures, Prakash Highline bankrolled the film Mr & Mrs Bachelor. It was directed by Deepu Karunakaran from a screenplay by Arjun T. Sathyan.

With the musical tracks and background scores being crafted by PS Jayahari, the cinematography and editing are done by Pradeep Nair and Sobin Soman, respectively.

Interestingly, before the film’s release, Mr and Mrs Bachelor’s director Deepu Karunakaran and leading lady Anaswara Rajan were caught in a controversy. The director alleged that the actress refrained from her promotional duties and expressed disappointment with the lack of support.

In response, Anaswara Rajan responded to the allegations and stated that she had complied with any promotional activities. The problem was eventually resolved after multiple members of the film organization intervened, even though the actress had initially filed a complaint with the Association of Malayalam Movie Artists (AMMA).

