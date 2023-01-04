BTS’ SUGA’s tattoo to be revealed soon? Tattoo artist makes gorgeous pins for the group as gifts

On January 4, popular tattoo artist POLYC, who worked with BTS ’ Jungkook first for all his major tattoos and went on to work with the other members for their group friendship tattoo which represents their long lasting friendship and brotherhood. While RM, J-Hope, Jin, Jimin and Jungkook had revealed their tattoos earlier, V was his latest post. He gave a close up on the pretty tattoo located above the knee, which was previously revealed through his personal Instagram post.

He even talked about the awaited reveal of SUGA’s tattoo. In his post, he said that he will be revealing the tattoo once Suga uploads it himself, in order to maintain the will of the customer. It has been debated on Twitter and other platforms by ARMYs when SUGA will be making an official reveal of the tattoo. Many suspect it is behind his ear, based on zooming in to a lot of his recent photos but nothing has been confirmed.

On January 3, he revealed 7 gorgeous pins with black, gold and silver trim, showing BTS as the combined tattoos. The pretty pins have been presented as a gift to them as a sign of gratitude. In the post, he wrote, “Personally made seven of these in a meaning of gratitude and respect as a present for the members. Not for sale.” In response to the post, many ARMYs took to the comments and praised the artist for not selling the art piece, rather leaving it for the members to enjoy and remember by. There have been many instances where ARMYs have gotten the same tattoos as their biases without giving it a second thought but this time, it remains as a bond shared by these 7 members.

In the V’s post, POLYC wrote, “Since I uploaded V’s tattoo, I will upload SUGA’s tattoo after he reveals it first. This is BTS’ friendship tattoo ‘7’. Hello. This is POLYC, a tattooist. With the attention of many, BTS members' friendship tattoo work has been carried out. After a sufficient discussion with the members to show the meaning of friendship between BTS members, I have been working with them. No commercial sales will be made through the friendship tattoo design, and BTS’ friendship tattoo will not be worked for anyone other than the members to keep it for good.”

V's reveal for tattoos:

Previously, V released several photos and videos of a relaxing and enjoyable time with the Mexican flag on Instagram. The first published photo showed V wearing a T-shirt with actor Lee Seo Jin's face on it and looking at the moon in the night sky, announcing to fans that he would appear in 'Seojin's' for the first time. This was followed by pictures of dolls, lizards, puppies, and seaside scenery that can feel the atmosphere of Mexico.

V showed off his sense of scratching the back of his hand, which was bitten by mosquitoes, in the form of V's signature painting, bringing laughter. In the photo, where he is smiling and covering his upper body with a towel with his hair wet in sea water, V's strong and lean body and long arms and legs drew attention. Wearing his swimsuit, the 7 tattoos of friendship with his members were clearly visible on his left thigh.

It was reported that V was filming a new TVN entertainment program called 'Seojin', which was conducted in Mexico in strict secrecy, resulting in a hot topic. On social media, V's appearance with his best friend Park Seo Joon at a restaurant in Mexico, taking a walk, looking at toys in the market, or walking down the street wearing the same clothes with Lee Seo Jin, Jung Yu Mi, Park Seo Joon and Choi Woo Shik, fans are excited.

His message for Jungkook:

He began the series with Jungkook’s posts about his tattoo cover ups and the BTS’ tattoo. In the post he said that having a long conversation with Jungkook before going on the tattoo, he covered up the parts that need to be complemented, both in terms of quality and in terms of quality. Many people who have come up to him put a lot of meanings in the picture when they are getting a tattoo, but Junglook also filled up with meaningful tattoos one by one.

All art may have its likes and dislikes, but he has done his best to cover up the arms of a world-class artist, and he has done a small part to become a tattooist suitable for him. He also had a pleasant working time and thanked Jungkook once again for being satisfied with the work that is currently covered up. He said that he will do his best to ensure that his nickname engraved on Jungkook's arm will be left with a good meaning.

He went on to show RM, Jin, Jimin and J-Hope’s tattoos which have been placed in different parts of his body. Here’s to hoping we see SUGA’s tattoo soon!

