Dil Raju’s wife reveals meeting producer-husband in flight and struggle behind their marriage: ‘I wasn’t aware of who he was’

Dil Raju’s wife, Tejaswini, recently made headlines after recounting how she met her now husband. As she remembered, the producer’s wife revealed how she was initially not feeling interested in a relationship.

Dil Raju’s wife Tejaswini about her love story

In an interview with NTV Entertainment, Tejaswini revealed that she had no prior knowledge of the cinema and its world. Initially, she thought Dil Raju was a director, and only learned he was a producer later, after conducting a Google search.

Talking in detail, Tejaswini highlighted that she didn’t know his first wife had passed away and initially did not want to take the relationship forward. However, upon realizing what truly matters in life is having an honest person beside you, she changed her mind.

She added, “When Dil Raju asked who he needed to convince, I told him about my elder uncle, who is known in our family for being strict. Surprisingly, he was the first to give his approval.”

Tejaswini concluded that she had to face struggles from her family due to many relatives being hesitant about her union with Dil Raju. However, eventually they were convinced.

Dil Raju’s personal life

Dil Raju was first married to Anitha, who passed away in 2017. Following her demise, he met his current wife, Tejaswini, by chance at an airport where she used to work. She had been working at the airlines after completing her MSc in Biochemistry.

According to a report by Indiaglitz, the producer once said, “I think it was all destined to happen. After Anitha's passing away, I thought of moving on. I happened to repeatedly bump into Tejaswini. It took me six months to ask for her phone number at the airport.”

Dil Raju’s work front

Dil Raju is all geared up for the release of his next movie, Thammudu, starring Nithiin. The upcoming action drama, directed by Venu Sriram, is slated for release on July 4, 2025.

Furthermore, the producer recently confirmed that he will be bankrolling a project with Allu Arjun in the lead, titled Ravanam, directed by Prashanth Neel.

