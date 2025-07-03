Travis Kelce Reveals GF Taylor Swift’s Pitch-Perfect Performance at Tight Ends University Was Impromptu: ‘She Just…’

Travis Kelce gushes about Taylor Swift's surprise performance at the Tight Ends & Friends concert in Nashville. The couple made their red-carpet debut before the event, and later, the musician crooned to Shake It Off with Kane Brown and his band.

While speaking to his brother on the New Heights podcast, the Kansas City Chiefs star revealed that Swift approached Brown and made sure everything was perfect, including the music sheets and notes, before hitting it off in front of the crowd.

The audience shook a leg as the Bad Karma singer performed at the University, while also praising Swift's voice and confidence.

Travis Kelce praises Taylor Swift's Tight Ends University performance

In conversation with Jason Kelce, Travis revealed, "We're in Nashville. She grew up in Nashville." He further added, "She moved there when she was younger. And, yeah, we had this plan for a while that we were gonna have some fun with the tight ends, and especially Tight Ends & Friends, all the evening events."

The NFL star went on to mention that Swift went to Brown and his band to check if they would want to perform with her.

He added, "Tay just kinda went up to him and the band and just was like, 'Hey, if you guys are down, like, I'll go up there, play a song, and see if we can, you know, pop the roof off this place.'"

Kelce continued to say, "Sure enough, she's such—she's so good with just everybody, just people and making people feel comfortable in it."

Travis also shared the details about the efforts Swift put in to get everything ready before taking the mic. He revealed that the Fortnight crooner got the sheets ready and wrote some notes on them for the band to get a clear idea, and just to make sure that the band and everybody knew.

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift have been together since July 2023.

