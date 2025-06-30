EXCLUSIVE: Sara Ali Khan confirmed for Ayushmann Khurrana’s next comedy with Mudassar Aziz

Earlier in the month, Pinkvilla was the first to reveal that Ayushmann Khurrana is teaming up with Bhushan Kumar and Juno Chopra on an out-and-out comedy. We also informed our readers that the film will go on floors in the month of August 2025, with a start to finish schedule. Ever since, there have been several speculations on the project. And now, we have exclusively learnt that Bhushan Kumar and Juno Chopra have locked Sara Ali Khan as the female lead of this comic entertainer.

Advertisement

According to sources close to the development, Sara Ali Khan has signed on for this front-footed comic caper with Ayushmann Khurrana. “Sara and Ayushmann is a fresh combo in the comic space, and the actress fits the T for the character’s brief. She heard the script, and it was an instant yes from her side for the film,” revealed a source. The source further confirmed that the film will be directed by Mudassar Aziz, who is known for Happy Bhaag Jayegi, Pati Patni Aur Woh and Khel Khel Mein.

“It’s a typical comedy from the era gone by – a multi-star cast, where the lead is stuck in a situation leading to comedy. Apart from Sara, the film has the presence of two more female actors alongside a formidable ensemble. The casting for this yet untitled comic caper is presently under way,” the source added.

The Mudassar Aziz directorial is scheduled to go on floors in August 2025, and the makers are aiming to call it a wrap by November 2025. Apart from the comic caper, Ayushmann and Sara are also a part of a yet untitled Spy Comedy with Dharma, which is presently in the post production stage. The makers are aiming to bring the film on the big screen in the first quarter of 2026.

Advertisement

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates on the casting of this comic caper.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: “Akshay Kumar is very kind, affectionate & loving, Sajid Nadiadwala put in personal efforts”: Firoz Nadiadwala on Paresh Rawal's return to Hera Pheri 3