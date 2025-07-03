Nayanthara and her husband, Vignesh Shivan, receive criticism for working with a sexual assault accused dance choreographer, Jani Master.

Trigger Warning: This article includes references to sexual abuse.

Nayanthara and her husband, director Vignesh Shivan, are facing flak from netizens over working with Jani Master. The director recently shared a picture alongside the sexual assault accused choreographer, which led to the criticisms.

Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan receive hate for working with Jani Master

In a recent post shared by Vignesh Shivan, the director was seen handling work with Jani Master. The picture was from the sets of Love Insurance Kompany, with a caption “Sweeet master ji” along with heart emojis.

The same picture was also shared by Jani through his social media handle.

See the post feat. Jani and Vignesh Shivan

After the post went viral, netizens were seen slamming the director and producer Nayanthara for working with the choreographer.

In a post, singer Chinmayi critiqued the same and said, “Jani is out on conditional bail involving a minor. We as a people seem to love ‘talented’ offenders and will keep promoting them and keeping them in positions of power, which the offenders use to harangue the women more.”

Another user said, “There’s a reason people are losing respect for #VigneshShivan. First it was Dileep. Now it’s Jani Master. Keep calling accused predators a 'vibe' and we see exactly where you stand — not with survivors. And #Nayanthara is just… okay with it?”

Here are some reactions by netizens

For those unaware, Jani Master had earlier received a jail term and allegations after being accused of assaulting a minor. While the choreographer denies the same, he is currently out on bail in the case.

About Love Insurance Kompany

Love Insurance Kompany is directed by Vignesh Shivan, with Pradeep Ranganathan and Krithi Shetty in the lead roles. The film is said to be a romantic sci-fi venture that features an individual who, using a mobile gadget, time-travels to the year 2035 for his love.

In addition to Pradeep and Krithi, the movie also stars SJ Suryah, Yogi Babu, Gouri G. Kishan, Mysskin, and many others in key roles.

On the other hand, Nayanthara is next set to appear in a variety of roles, including the Chiranjeevi starrer Mega157, Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups starring Yash, Mammootty-Mohanlal’s The Patriot (MMMN), and more.

Disclaimer: If you need support or know someone who is struggling with assault or abuse, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist, NGO or speak to someone about it. There are several helplines available for the same.

