Coolie: Meet Aamir Khan as Dahaa in first massy poster from Rajinikanth, Lokesh Kanagaraj's film

Coolie, starring Rajinikanth in the lead role is slated to hit the big screens on August 14, 2025. Ahead of its release, the makers have finally unveiled the official character poster for Aamir Khan.

Aamir Khan to play Dahaa in Rajinikanth’s Coolie

Making the official announcement, Sun Pictures unveiled a massy look of Aamir Khan, confirming his name to be Dahaa. They penned the caption, “Introducing #AamirKhan as Dahaa, from the world of #Coolie,” and made it clear the film will be releasing in IMAX screens as well.

Here’s the official look from Coolie feat Aamir Khan

