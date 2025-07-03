Jurassic World Rebirth Rotten Tomatoes Score, Post-Credits Scene: All You Need to Know Before Watching Scarlett Johansson Starrer

The latest entry in the dinosaur saga, Jurassic World Rebirth, has arrived with a Rotten Tomatoes score of 58% so far. The new film, directed by Gareth Edwards and written by original Jurassic Park writer David Koepp, currently has 76 critic reviews counted. The score is likely to change as more reviews come in.

Advertisement

Jurassic World Rebirth features a new cast led by Scarlett Johansson, Mahershala Ali, and Jonathan Bailey. They play characters who head to Ile Saint-Hubert, an island once used by InGen, now filled with failed dinosaur experiments.

How does Jurassic World Rebirth compare to other Jurassic movies?

A 58% score puts Rebirth slightly ahead of Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom (47%) and much higher than Jurassic World Dominion (29%) as per ScreenRant. Still, it falls short of the original Jurassic Park, which holds a near-perfect rating and remains a fan favorite even decades later.

Some critics praise Gareth Edwards' direction, the dinosaur action, and the nostalgic feel. They also note Johansson's performance as a highlight. Supporters are calling it the best Jurassic movie since the original.

However, many critics are not impressed. Some reviews call it 'uninspired' and 'narratively empty.' They say the film leans too heavily on nostalgia and feels like a safe retread, rather than bringing fresh ideas to the series.

Advertisement

Here's what fans need to know: Is there a post-credits scene?

Many moviegoers now expect bonus scenes after the credits roll, especially in franchise films. But Jurassic World Rebirth does not have a post-credits scene. The movie wraps up before the credits, and there's nothing extra hidden at the end.

Director Gareth Edwards and the producers decided to skip it, even though the fifth film, Fallen Kingdom, did have one. That scene depicted pterodactyls landing on a replica of the Eiffel Tower in Las Vegas, hinting at dinosaurs mixing with the human world.

This time, the filmmakers didn't add a tease for the next movie. A sequel to Rebirth hasn't been confirmed yet. The studio will likely decide based on how the movie performs in theaters.

ALSO READ: Jurassic World Rebirth Ending Explained: Does Scarlett Johansson's Zora Survive D-Rex? Jonathan Bailey's Loomis Makes Surprise Call Over Dinosaur DNA