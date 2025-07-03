Thug Life OTT Verdict: What are netizens saying about Kamal Haasan’s film after box office debacle?

Thug Life, starring Kamal Haasan and Silambarasan TR in the lead roles, hit the big screens on June 5, 2025. Following the theatrical run, the film is now available for streaming on Netflix from July 3, 2025.

As the Mani Ratnam directorial gangster actioner debuts on OTT, netizens have expressed their opinion on the film. Let’s dive into the details.

Thug Life OTT verdict: What do netizens have to say about Kamal Haasan's film?

Taking to the social media platform, X (formerly Twitter), one user said, “Thug Life is such a disappointment. The script is so weak, and you can’t connect with any of the characters.”

Another user in response to a netizen’s post of wanting to watch great movies said, “That's where thug life succeeded ... No ‘could have/would have been great’ talk straight to the point, Total dumbsh*t."

A netizen even made a sarcastic comment and said, “Thug Life Promo > Thug Life movie..... Promo ku pota effort ah padathulayum konjam potu irukalam..... (The efforts that went into the promo should have been put into the film.)”

Check out what netizens have to say about Thug Life

About Thug Life

Thug Life is a gangster actioner featuring Kamal Haasan and Silambarasan TR in the lead roles. The film features the tale of Rangaraaya Sakthivel, an ageing mafia crime boss who once adopted a young boy, Amaran, after a shootout in Delhi.

Years later, the man raises his foster son as his own, making him a formidable member of the mafia. With circumstances tying his hands, Sakthivel appoints his adopted son to lead the gang, which eventually leads to animosity between them.

As the story progresses, the film develops into a battle of death with father and son going head-to-head until one perishes.

Apart from the lead actors, the movie had a large ensemble cast which consisted of Trisha Krishnan, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Abhirami, Ashok Selvan, Joju George, Nassar, Ali Fazal, and more in key roles.

The flick, directed by Mani Ratnam, marked the director’s reunion with Haasan after 3 decades. With AR Rahman crafting the musical tracks and scores, the movie was received with negative-to-mixed reviews.

