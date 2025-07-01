What happened hours before Shefali Jariwala’s demise? Close friend Pooja Ghai CONFIRMS shocking truth

Trigger warning: This article contains mention of death.

Shefali Jariwala’s untimely and sudden demise has left everyone in a state of shock. The 42-year-old reportedly suffered a cardiac arrest, which led to her demise. Police are continuing to investigate the cause of the incident. But as per the fresh developments, it appears as if her long-time anti-ageing treatment may have led to this unfortunate event.

In a recent interview, her close friend and actress Pooja Ghai revealed that the late actress took a vitamin C IV drip on the day of her passing.

Pooja Ghai reveals how the Police came to know about Shefali Jariwala taking a Vitamin C drip on her passing day

Talking to Vickey Lalwani. Shefali Jariwala’s friend Pooja Ghai confirmed that she took a drip of Vitamin C on the day of her demise. She further added that it is very normal to take a Vitamin C drip, especially after COVID. People take it as regularly as possible. Pooja also revealed that even the Kaanta Laga fame actress used to take such drips before.

Further, Ghai added that the Police officers who arrived at Parag Tyagi’s residence also summoned the person who administered the IV drip. This was just to check what the medicine that Jariwala was taking, and this is when it came to light that she had taken an IV drip.

Pooja Ghai defends anti-ageing medication

Pooja went on to defend the use of anti-ageing treatment that her friend was reportedly taking and said that “It’s so common. In fact, if you walk down the streets here in Dubai, you see multiple vitamin C drips at regular clinics and salons. She was in a profession where she had to be her best, and she was her best. She looked the best.”

Shefali Jariwala took an anti-ageing injection despite fasting on the day of her demise

As per reports in ETimes, Police have learned that Shefali Jariwala was consuming anti-ageing medications, including glutathione, for nearly a decade. The reports further stated that on that unfortunate day, the actress had observed a fast due to religious reasons. Despite that, she went ahead to take the anti-ageing injection in the afternoon as it was part of her treatment prescribed to her years ago and taken monthly.

The police investigation is underway, and everyone is awaiting the actual cause of her demise. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates like this.

