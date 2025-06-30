Bigg Boss 13 Throwback: When Parag Tyagi said he's proud to be known as 'Shefali Jariwala's husband'— Watch

Shefali Jariwala's untimely passing has been difficult for many to accept, including her fans. Known as the famous Kaanta Laga Girl, Shefali had carved an irreplaceable space in the hearts of the audience. Her unfiltered personality was loved during her time on Bigg Boss 13. While she was on the show, Parag Tyagi made a special appearance to surprise her in one of the episodes. Their reunion is etched in the hearts of many forever. In a video, it is clear how proud Parag was to be known as Shefali's husband.

Throwback to Shefali Jariwala and Parag Tyagi's reunion in Bigg Boss 13

On June 29, a video of Shefali Jariwala and Parag Tyagi went viral, showcasing Parag's entrance into the Bigg Boss 13 house to surprise his wife. When Parag affectionately called Shefali "Mera bacha," she leapt into his arms in joy. Although Shefali was eager to show him around the Bigg Boss house, Parag expressed that he was more interested in her than the house itself.

During their conversation, Parag Tyagi shared that while walking their dog, someone recognized him as "Shefali's husband" and he told the actress how happy and proud that made him feel. He then complimented Shefali for making round rotis, which left her extremely happy.

They were all smiles and in love after being apart for so long. Like many other moments from the show, this scene from Bigg Boss 13 remains a favorite among audiences. Parag’s admiration for his wife and Shefali’s happiness clearly demonstrated their deep love for one another.

Fans react to this clip

As the clip went viral, it left fans feeling emotional as they continue to cope with the loss of this beloved actress. Many took to the comment section to express their grief over Shefali's passing. Numerous netizens expressed their empathy for Parag and offered their condolences.

One fan commented, "ap shefali k husband he na "....Never question a man's love when he is so proud to define his identity through her name with no male ego," another user expressed, "Goosebumps after imagining how he's going to handle her absence," and so on the fans kept commenting.

Shefali Jariwala tied the knot with Parag Tyagi in 2014 after dating for a few years. The actress passed away on June 27 at the age of 42. Friends from the industry, her fans, and well-wishers are heartbroken over the loss of this talented star.

