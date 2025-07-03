Khloé Kardashian Reveals How Lamar Odom Divorce Made Her 'Stronger' for Tristan Thompson Relationship

Khloé Kardashian is opening up about how her painful split from Lamar Odom helped her face another public heartbreak. On the latest episode of Khloé in Wonder Land podcast, the Good American co-founder shared that her divorce from Odom was a key moment that 'prepared' her for Tristan Thompson’s cheating scandal years later.

Advertisement

Khloé Kardashian was married to Lamar Odom for four years before filing for divorce in December 2013. The divorce was finalized in December 2016. “With me and my ex-husband, me going through such a public divorce and handling that, it was a great love that was now lost and that whole thing. It was so public. So public that I’ve never dealt with something like that before, but I dealt with it, and I had my family support and all of that,” Khloé said.

How Lamar Odom’s divorce helped Khloé handle Tristan Thompson’s cheating

Khloé Kardashian spoke about a time she felt like the strongest version of herself. She linked that strength to what she learned from ending her marriage to Lamar Odom. She shared how it gave her a level of experience that helped her face Tristan Thompson’s betrayal.

In April 2018, Khloé Kardashian was nine months pregnant with her first child, daughter True, when news broke that Thompson had cheated on her. “It was a stepping stone, if you will, for the next big traumatic thing that happened to me [which] was when Tristan cheated on me right before I gave birth,” Khloé said on her podcast.

Advertisement

Here’s how Khloé faced Tristan Thompson’s public betrayal

Looking back, Khloé Kardashian said it wasn’t just the cheating that hurt; it was the timing and how public it became. “Obviously, no one can prepare you for something like that. And it wasn’t the cheating. That’s like, ‘Oh, people get cheated on.’ It was more that I was nine months pregnant, I was having a baby two days later, and it was so public and it was everywhere,” she shared.

She added that she believed she handled the situation the best way she could because her divorce from Lamar had given her valuable experience that, in a way, prepared her for it.

Khloé admitted that without her divorce from Lamar Odom, she might not have been able to handle Tristan Thompson’s cheating as well as she did. She stated that if it had been an isolated situation, with all the fresh emotions of being a first-time mom, she wasn’t sure she could have managed it alone.

Advertisement

Looking back now, Khloé said she feels proud of how she navigated those difficult moments in her relationships. She shared that overcoming such experiences made her feel strong.

Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson welcomed daughter True, 7, in April 2018 and son Tatum, 2, via surrogate in July 2022. Although they ended their relationship in June 2021, the former couple continues to co-parent their two children.

ALSO READ: Khloé Kardashian Reveals It All: Full List of Cosmetic Procedures, Nose Job and Beauty Secrets She Underwent