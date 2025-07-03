Trisha Krishnan’s Chennai House: A sneak peek into her Rs 10 crore home with cosy, sophisticated corners

Trisha Krishnan has been riding high on the success, all because of her commendable performance in past few films. The diva has worked with some of the biggest stars of Indian cinema while audiences keep on appreciating her performances.

Beyond movies, Trisha also owns a lavish residence in the heart of Chennai, glimpses of which she often shares on her social media handles. For the unversed, her home is located in an upscale and prestigious locality of the city.

Trisha Krishnan’s Chennai home worth Rs. 10 crore

Well, Trisha is a neighbor to some of the biggest business tycoons and other high-profile celebs in a posh locality of Chennai. Her home, which is a bungalow is estimated to be worth Rs. 10 crore.

The biggest takeaways of her residence include huge open spaces, modern interiors, which perfectly blends with traces of traditional aesthetics, mirroring the actress’s taste.

Spacious living room perfect for hosting friends and family

Trisha Krishnan’s residence opens to a very spacious living area, which is marked by a wide variety of seating options, including three layouts of sofas. The central point of the room is adorned by a large coffee table and the spot itself comes across as the best part to host friends, guests and family.

Earthy-toned upholstery, thick curtains and warm tones

The major theme of her entire interior design has been to balance the bright tones with the warm ones. The Thug Life actress has decked up the place with double curtains in different tones of rust and gold. They twin with her tanned leather seating areas.

The addition of thick curtains not only adds a certain kind of silhouette to the place but also gives it a sense of warm touch and a homely feeling.

Unique tiled walls give a traditional touch

The second half of her living room is a space which gives a unique traditional touch to the place. Well, this area is centered around a large wooden table decked with metal lamps and warm lights.

Additionally, the monotony of white walls in this area is broken by the use of tiles which give the effect of wall panels. On the other hand, the usage of a roll-up curtain brings back the old-school traditional vibes.

Trisha Krishnan’s love for wall paintings, figurines and artefacts

On a closer look to her home, Trisha seems to have a special love for collecting paintings, figurines and artefacts. At various points in her home, one can get a glimpse of illustrative and abstract canvases, along with unique figurines and artefacts adding on to the aesthetic vibe of the place.

Vinyl flooring and wooden furnishings

Coming to the interiors of her place, Trisha’s Chennai home has been made with vinyl flooring giving it a very chic yet sophisticated appearance.

To match with it, the actress has utilized wooden furnishing everywhere, from storage options, seating areas, a chest of drawers and more.

Inside Trisha’s minimalist bedroom

Quite contrary to the rest of the house, Trisha Krishnan’s bedroom is designed quite minimalistically than any other space. She ditched the warm and earthy tones and left the walls of her own room white, which gives it a more spacious look.

She has a bay window that comes with a perfect seating area, whose addition in the room brings in an abundance of light to the space. A large bed is placed at the center of her room.

Simple carpet, vinyl floors and light-hued curtains give the actress’s room a very cosy appeal.

Trisha Krishnan’s vanity

Coming to her vanity area, Trisha has designed her vanity according to her tastes and likings. She has a well-lighted mirror at the centre, and has kept the area quite less on furnishing, to add on more floor spacing.

Ambient lights, addition of indoor plants and a glass partition for her separate clothes section speak volumes about glamour.

