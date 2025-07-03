Squid Game 3 director Hwang Dong Hyuk reveals Leonardo DiCaprio as 'first pick' for Lee Jung Jae role in US version

Following the massive global success of Squid Game 3, an American spinoff series might be on the cards. Addressing the speculation, director Hwang Dong Hyuk revealed his preferred cast for the protagonist role in the US series. Citing the reason for his choice, he shed light on the previous buzz around Leonardo DiCaprio's cameo in the Netflix survival series.

Hwang Dong Hyuk's plans for Squid Game America

Recently, the cast and director of Squid Game 3 sat for a post-release interview with Vanity Fair, which was released on YouTube on July 1. Lee Jung Jae, Lee Byung Hun, Kang Ae Sim, Im Si Wan, Park Sung Hoon, Jo Yuri, and director Hwang Dong Hyuk had light-hearted conversations with the host.

During that time, Hwang Dong Hyuk discussed the possibility of a US adaptation of Squid Game, revealing his envisioned cast.

Hwang Dong Hyuk's pick as main cast for Squid Game America

At first, Hwang Dong Hyuk asked the Squid Game 3 cast to guess the possible actor he had in mind. Lee Byung Hun suggested Adam Sandler, but Im Si Wan correctly guessed Leonardo DiCaprio.

The Squid Game 3 creator admitted he was indeed his "first pick" and added, "We had a lot of rumors about him [DiCaprio] — whether he will make a cameo and such."

He probably meant that, keeping up with the viewers' expectations and ongoing buzz, the Titanic star would be a perfect fit to be cast in Squid Game's US version. Hwang Dong Hyuk further revealed that he would want Lionardo to play the role of Lee Jung Jae's Song Gi Hun when asked about the same by Im Si Wan.

Explaining the reason, he said, "If he [DiCaprio] were to do it, I think he would do well as a player. Lately, he's gotten good at loser roles like Gi Hun's."

Is Squid Game America confirmed?

Creator Hwang Dong Hyuk refuted the news regarding Squid Game America being scheduled to begin filming in December 2025, with acclaimed director David Fincher. However, he didn't deny the possibility of the spin-off series, stating, "If I were officially asked, I'd seriously consider it."

