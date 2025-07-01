INSIDE Ramayana’s wrap-up party ft. Ranbir Kapoor, Ravi Dubey’s warm hug, cake cutting and more

Ramayana is indeed one of the most-awaited films, and fans cannot wait to see an official announcement from the makers. Pinkvilla has already revealed exclusively that the makers are going to launch the logo of the film on July 3, marking the official announcement.

We now have our hands on a couple of videos from the sets, featuring director Nitesh Tiwari, Ranbir Kapoor, and Ravi Dubey celebrating as they wrap up the film. Don’t miss the warm hug between on-screen Ram and Laxman and the heartwarming speech of the director to his crew.

Nitesh Tiwari gives a speech as he wraps Ramayana

In the first video, we can hear the director Nitesh Tiwari giving a speech. He was holding a microphone and standing in the middle of a huge crowd that appeared as the crew of the Ramayana. In the crowd, we can also spot Ranbir Kapoor and Ravi Dubey, listening patiently to their director with a smile on their faces.

Ranbir Kapoor and Ravi Dubey hug it out on the wrap

Ranbir Kapoor and Ravi Dubey are playing brothers Ram and Laxman in the movie. Needless to say, they must have developed a strong bond while filming the movie, and it is evident from this video. We can see the two actors hugging each other after the cake is cut, and it offers a glimpse into their brotherhood that we will soon witness in the film.

In yet another video, Ranbir Kapoor can be seen giving a speech and thanking every member of the crew. After him, we can also see Ravi Dubey sharing his thoughts on the wrap day, and the Barfi star could be seen clapping for him.

Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt, and Neetu Kapoor jet off for vacay

Right after wrapping his hectic Ramayana schedule, Ranbir Kapoor made sure to spend some quality time with his family. He was spotted at the airport with his wife, Alia Bhatt, and mom, Neetu Kapoor, and they looked like they were heading to have a good time together.

Logo launch of Ramayana

Pinkvilla had exclusively learned that the first logo of Ramayana, which will also serve as the official announcement of the film, will be released by the makers on July 3rd.

Sources close to the film have also revealed that the makers have a teaser for the Ranbir Kapoor and Sai Pallavi starrer ready, but are not looking to launch it anytime soon. The reason is that the Nitesh Tiwari directorial is one and a half years away from its release.

