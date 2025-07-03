Thug Life premieres on OTT in 28 days despite 8 week commitment; Producers settle the issue with just Rs 30 Lakh fine

Kamal Haasan is an Indian movie legend. He remains a towering figure in cinema, even after six decades. His latest film, Thug Life, directed by Mani Ratnam, bombed at the box office. Now streaming on Netflix, the film’s early digital release has upset many. Here’s why.

Kamal Haasan proudly announced that Thug Life would stick to an eight-week theatrical window before hitting Netflix. He called this a “pragmatic” move to support Kollywood by giving theatres enough time to earn revenue. This was meant to set an example in the Tamil film industry, where a four-week window is common. However, Thug Life landed on Netflix just four weeks after its June 5, 2025, theatrical release, breaking Kamal’s promise. The makers paid a Rs 30 lakh fine to national multiplex chains like PVRInox and Cinepolis to settle the issue. This highlights a double standard in how Bollywood and Kollywood films are treated.

Thug Life Tanked At The Box Office, Forcing Makers To Release The Film Early On Digital

The film, starring Silambarasan and Trisha Krishnan, was highly anticipated due to Kamal Haasan and Mani Ratnam’s reunion after Nayakan. Despite the buzz, it earned only Rs 93 crore worldwide. Negative reviews criticized its weak screenplay and pacing, causing collections to drop sharply after a Rs 36 crore opening day. By the third week, most theatres pulled the film. This poor performance pushed the makers to release it early on Netflix, hoping to recover losses.

Netflix initially valued Thug Life’s digital rights at Rs 130 crore, but after the box office failure, the deal was renegotiated to Rs 110 crore. The early OTT release disappointed those hoping the film would change how Kollywood approaches streaming platforms.

Multiplex Chains Have Shown Their Visible Bias Towards Bollywood Filmmakers

Multiplex chains enforce a strict eight-week gap for Hindi films to protect theatrical earnings, regardless of a film’s success or failure. Bollywood producers face rigid rules, with chains rarely allowing early digital releases, even for flops. In contrast, Thug Life’s producers faced only a nominal fine, showing Kollywood films get more flexibility. This raises questions about fairness across industries.

The early OTT release may give Thug Life a chance to reach Kamal’s global fanbase. However, it weakens his initial stand to prioritize theatres. Some call the move practical, citing the film’s failure, while others believe it harms Kollywood’s theatrical ecosystem.

When A Star As Big As Kamal Haasan Surrenders To The Demands Of Streaming Platforms, It Is A Red Alert

This isn’t the first time Kamal’s team has broken the eight-week rule. His earlier film Indian 2 also hit OTT early, suggesting a pattern. The decision reflects the growing influence of streaming platforms on Kollywood, where box office flops push producers to prioritize digital revenue over theatrical commitments. This shift challenges the industry’s traditional model, as OTT platforms offer a safety net but reduce theatre footfall. For Kamal, a veteran who has advocated cinema, this move feels like a surrender to market pressures, leaving fans and theatre owners questioning Kollywood’s future.

What do you think about Thug Life's early digital release? Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates on Kamal Haasan and Thug Life.

