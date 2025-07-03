When Samantha Ruth Prabhu got a tattoo for her first love at 18: ‘I thought I was going to marry that individual’

Samantha Ruth Prabhu has consistently inspired her fans with her choices in life and work. Beyond this, the diva’s personal life has frequently been a matter of buzz and gossip. For the unversed, the actress ended her marriage with ex-husband Naga Chaitanya in 2021.

When Samantha Ruth Prabhu talked about getting a tattoo for her first love

In one of her previous interviews with JFW, Samantha Ruth Prabhu once opened up about her first love, which prompted her to get a tattoo related to the person at the age of 18.

While the actress did not take any names or specify where she had gotten herself inked back in the day. However, she did highlight that she got the tattoo because she thought she was in love.

In her words, “I got my first tattoo when I was around 18, when I thought I was in love and was going to marry that individual. I do not wish to talk about that tattoo and where it is anymore.”

Samantha talked about getting rid of one of her toxic relationships

Recently, speaking in her own podcast Take 20, Samantha reflected on getting embroiled in a somewhat toxic relationship with her phone at one point in time and how she coped with such an excessive dependence.

Calling it an uncontrollable phenomenon, the diva highlighted that she got rid of it after going on a three-day silence retreat.

She added, “So I went on a silence retreat for three days without phone, with no communication, no eye contact, no reading, no writing, no stimulation of any kind. Your brain just comes down.”

Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s work front

Well, Samantha was last seen in Raj and DK’s series Citadel: Honey Bunny, starring alongside Varun Dhawan. Since then, she has been managing her own brand work and has been the owner of a pickleball team.

In fact, Sam made her production debut with the movie Subham, which was released under her production house, Tralalala Films. Moving on, the diva would return as an actor in the projects Rakht Brahmand and Maa Inti Bangaram.

