Box Office: War 2 Telugu states theatrical rights sold for Rs 90 crore, Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR starrer acquired by Naga Vamsi

War 2 is among the most anticipated movies of 2025. The Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR starrer is seen as a front-runner to emerge as the biggest grosser of the year. While the movie is still 5 weeks away from release, it is making waves for its historic pre-release business.

War 2 locks biggest deal for dubbed films in the Telugu states

Pinkvilla learned that Yash Raj Films has inked a landmark deal with Naga Vamsi's Sithara Entertainments for the distribution rights of War 2. Reportedly, the leading South film production and distribution company has acquired the Telugu rights of War 2 to distribute it across Andhra Pradesh and Telangana at a staggering figure of Rs 90 crore minimum guarantee (MG).

Interestingly, this is the biggest deal ever for a dubbed movie in the Telugu states in the history of Indian cinema. It includes theatrical distribution rights for all three versions- Hindi, Telugu, and Tamil.

War 2 to have a wide release in Telugu states, unlike other dubbed movies

Usually, YRF doesn't believe in selling their films outright; however, they are opting for a rare strategy for War 2. The hype around War 2 skyrocketed ever since Jr NTR joined Hrithik Roshan and Kiara Advani. And since then, multiple leading players from the Southern film industries have approached Aditya Chopra to bag its distribution rights. Eventually, the deal got locked with Sithara Entertainment, following multiple weeks of negotiation.

The makers believe that the Naga Vamsi company is the right contender to take War 2 to the grassroots of the Telugu heartland. Reportedly, the Ayan Mukerji directorial will not be treated like a regular dubbed movie, but it will be released in mass pockets across APTS like a true-blue local venture.

War 2 to have 5 AM premiere shows across the Telugu states

Jr NTR, who is playing Agent Vikram in War 2, is among the biggest stars of Telugu cinema. With Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR facing off against each other, the interest among exhibitors is at peak. The makers are planning to capitalize on the hype and Tarak’s superstardom by organizing a massive 5 AM premiere show of War 2 across the twin states.

For the unversed, War 2 marks the entry of Jr NTR to the YRF Spy Universe, which already has bigwigs like Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Hrithik Roshan, John Abraham, Deepika Padukone, Katrina Kaif, and Kiara Advani. Slated to hit the screens on August 14, War 2 is the sixth film in the spy universe, following Ek Tha Tiger (2012), Tiger Zinda Hai (2017), War (2019), Pathaan (2023), and Tiger 3 (2023).

The high-stakes deal between YRF and Sithara Entertainments signifies how a Pan-India movie should be marketed and distributed in the most passionate cinema markets. All eyes are now on the reception of War 2. It will be interesting to see whether the much-awaited movie can live up to the expectations or not.

