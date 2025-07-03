Dr Romantic reunion incoming: All you need to know about Seo Hyun Jin and Yoo Yeon Seok's Liar, from plot to role details

Beloved K-drama stars Seo Hyun Jin and Yoo Yeon Seok are reportedly in discussions to team up once again. It’s been eight years since their last appearance together in Dr. Romantic. On July 3, the Korean media outlet My Daily revealed that both actors are currently considering lead roles in MBC’s upcoming drama, Liar. The news raised anticipation for a possible high-profile reunion.

If confirmed, this would mark their first on-screen collaboration since the medical drama wrapped in early 2017. It’s a series that cemented both actors as household names. Fans of the former co-stars have already begun expressing excitement at the prospect of seeing them together in a fresh story.

About Liar series

Liar is a new romance centered around two individuals who go on what seems to be a perfect first date. However, their perspectives clash dramatically the following day. Their contradictory retellings spark a tangled journey of trust, deception, and emotional reckoning. This leads them into a whirlwind of hidden truths and complex emotions.

The drama is expected to explore how two people’s understanding of a shared moment can diverge entirely. It sets the stage for a thought-provoking story about vulnerability, perception, and human connection.

Seo Hyun Jin and Yoo Yeon Seok roles

Seo Hyun Jin has been offered the role of Kang Ji Seon, an essay instructor at an arts middle school. Ji Seon grew up in a privileged family, but her life took a turn when her family lost their wealth during her youth.

As a result, she grew skeptical of people’s words, believing it was more important to detect lies than to seek the truth. Her cautious world begins to shift when she meets Min Joon Ho. He’s a man she assumes is just another overbearing parent, but who slowly disarms her guarded heart with his sincerity.

Yoo Yeon Seok is in talks to play Min Joon Ho, a successful cardiac surgeon with a polished appearance, calm personality, and impressive credentials. Despite his seemingly perfect exterior, Joon Ho is quietly grieving the loss of his wife. He has been raising his middle-school-aged son on his own. Meeting Kang Ji Seon reawakens emotions he thought he had buried long ago.

No official confirmation yet

Both Seo Hyun Jin and Yoo Yeon Seok are reviewing their casting offers. Neither their agencies nor the drama’s production team has officially confirmed their involvement as of now.

Nevertheless, the potential reunion of the Dr. Romantic co-stars has already stirred buzz across online forums and fan communities. Many are eager to see the duo bring a more mature chemistry to the screen.

