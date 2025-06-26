Aaron Rodgers on private life and wife Brittani: ‘Stop making sh*t up’

Aaron Rodgers delivered a blistering rebuke of sports media on June 24, insisting that the “entitlement to information” about his personal life has gone too far. The quarterback used his appearance on the Pat McAfee Show to call out paparazzi for stalking him on beaches, leaking his new Pittsburgh address, and prying into his secret wedding.

With one eye on retirement after signing a one-year deal with the Steelers, Rodgers made it clear that he would defend the privacy of his wife, Brittani, who, he emphasized, never signed up for celebrity status.

Rodgers’ privacy battle and retirement plans: ‘I’m out…’

During the 45-minute segment, Rodgers described today’s media practices as “sick” and “ridiculous,” questioning when it became acceptable to publish an athlete’s home details. He recounted multiple incidents this offseason: reporters calling paparazzi on him, unauthorized photographs, and even family speculation that’s been chased after by conspiracy theorists.

“What happened to common decency about security and a personal life?” he demanded, challenging the assumed right to leak private information.

Aaron Rodgers tied this invasion directly to his decision to retire after the 2025 season: “When this is all done, I’m out. You won’t see me,” he warned.

Meet Aaron Rodgers’ private partner Brittani

As per People, Rodgers first mentioned Brittani on McAfee’s show last December, revealing only that she has no social media and values her anonymity. He confirmed on June 10 that the two had quietly married “a couple of months ago,” and then repeated those details on June 24, insisting that any public sighting of her should be her choice alone.

“My wife is a private person,” he said. “If and when she wants to be out, and there’s a picture, she’ll choose that, and she deserves the right to that.”

Further, he pointed to his past high-profile relationships with Shailene Woodley and Danica Patrick to demonstrate the toll of fame and why Brittani’s anonymity matters now more than ever.

Looking ahead, leave Aaron Rodgers ‘out of the conversation’

Rodgers is currently gearing up to kick off the Steelers’ season on September 7 against his former team, the New York Jets. He states that while he may remain in the public eye for another year, his “private life is staying private.”

On his family, he states that he wants the media to “leave them alone.” His message is clear: he will engage on the field but not in the rumor mill, stating “stop making sh*t up.”

