Will Squid Game Season 3 have happy ending? Director Hwang Dong Hyuk says, ‘If you try to force…’

The Squid Game franchise is coming to an end tomorrow, June 27, after a boisterous run for four years. Spanning three seasons, the show has observed twists and turns that far exceeded the wants of the audience. However, with doom looming over the end of season 3, fans are wondering if they’ll be left happy or sad. While the definition of those emotions can be different for everyone, director Hwang Dong Hyuk has hinted that it won’t be jolly.

Talking to The Guardian ahead of the Squid Game 3 premiere, the mastermind behind the show revealed how a lot was happening for the thriller, starring Lee Jung Jae and Lee Byung Hun in the lead roles. As the second installment ended with Seong Gi Hun learning about the Masked Man’s identity and being taken hostage, the show seems to be hinting at another exciting run in its last season.

Speaking about whether the viewers can expect a good end, he remained passive, saying, “People like a happy ending, I’m like that too. But some stories, by nature, can’t have one. If you try to force one, the essence is compromised. If a story is holding up a mirror to something, then it’s not always a happy ending. Squid Game is no exception.”

That aligns with how it may not be a good day back home for everyone starring or tuning into the show. As for whether it will satisfy the high expectations of millions around the world, he emphasized that a surprise awaits everyone watching. “I’m sure a lot of fans will not see it coming. I think a lot of people will have different reactions.”

Hwang Dong Hyuk is expecting it to spark many discussions, as has been the case with the past two seasons, and expressed excitement about the various reactions that will come his way.

Squid Game 3 release plan

It is known that Squid Game season 3 will premiere on June 27 at 12:30 pm IST (4 pm KST) on Netflix. Expected to be released across the globe, Lee Jung Jae’s Seong Gi Hun will continue the story over 6 episodes.

