It’s Official: Not Majadoor, Rajinikanth’s Coolie gets a NEW name for Hindi version

Coolie, starring Rajinikanth in the lead, is slated to hit the big screens on August 14, 2025. Ahead of the film’s release, it was announced that the movie would be titled Majadoor in Hindi, but it looks like the makers are not moving forward with that idea.

In a post on social media, the makers, Sun Pictures, have shared the official Hindi poster with Rajinikanth starrer’s title in Hindi, which reads, “Coolie - The Powerhouse.”

Sharing the new title, the makers said, “Deva's rage begins in 50 days! #CoolieIn50Days. #Coolie in Hindi is now #CoolieThePowerhouse.”

Here’s the official title for Coolie in Hindi

Talking about Coolie, the makers of the film unveiled its first single title Chikitu recently. The soft folk dance banger was composed by Anirudh Ravichander, who crooned the track along with T Rajhendherr and Arivu.

As Arvu penned the Tamil lyrics, the dance track was choreographed by Sandy Master, who packed it with stylish elements suitable for Rajinikanth.

Get Chikitufied with Coolie first single

The upcoming movie, directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, is touted to be an action thriller. Apart from Rajinikanth, Coolie features actors like Nagarjuna Akkineni and Upendra Rao in pivotal roles.

Making the ensemble cast more interesting, the film would have Aamir Khan playing a cameo role as well. In an exclusive report, we at Pinkvilla learned that the Bollywood superstar is making his cameo in the climax.

According to sources close to development, the actor will have a 15-minute long appearance with a massy entry. Additionally, Aamir Khan and Rajinikanth will come together, sparking a fiery confrontation scene.

Moreover, Coolie also presents an ensemble cast of performers like Soubin Shahir, Shruti Haasan, Sathyaraj, Pooja Hegde (dance appearance), and more in key roles.

The much-awaited collaboration between Rajinikanth and Lokesh is slated to hit the big screens on August 14, 2025. Interestingly, this would make the film a clash release with Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR starrer War 2.

Coming to Rajinikanth’s work front, the superstar is currently involved in the shoot of his next movie, Jailer 2. The upcoming film will be a sequel to the 2023 release Jailer, continuing the journey of “Tiger” Muthuvel Pandian.

While rumors indicate Mohanlal and Shiva Rajkumar would reprise their roles from the first installment, it is speculated that Nandamuri Balakrishna is roped in for an extended cameo appearance.

