BTS' Jungkook, Daddy Yankee cooking up collab? Fans guess ‘Latino Kook coming’ amid DJ Snake and J Balvin hints

The world of music might be on the verge of witnessing a groundbreaking fusion of K-pop and Latin pop, and at the center of it all is BTS' Jungkook.On June 25, 2025, fans were met with both surprise and excitement. Legendary Puerto Rican artist Daddy Yankee posted a photo that appeared to be taken inside HYBE's headquarters in Seoul.

Advertisement

The unexpected post sparked a new wave of rumors. Many think it suggests a potential collaboration between Jungkook and one of Latin music's biggest names. Though the image came without context, its timing couldn't have been more perfect.

With Jungkook recently discharged from his mandatory military service, fans believe the post may have teased an upcoming project. Some even think it could be one of his most ambitious yet.

Jungkook’s Latin music hints go way back

The idea of Jungkook diving into Latin music isn’t a new one. It’s something he has hinted at several times in the past. During promotions for his solo album GOLDEN in 2023, Jungkook shared his desire to experiment with diverse musical styles.

He specifically mentioned Latin music as a genre he was eager to explore. He listed artists such as J Balvin, Becky G, and Rosalia among his inspirations. He even mentioned wanting to try out other genres like opera, proving just how eclectic and expansive his musical ambitions truly are.

Advertisement

These comments weren’t just throwaway statements; fans held on to them, hoping the singer would one day turn his words into action. Now, with new hints surfacing, those dreams seem more within reach than ever.

Digital breadcrumbs lead to more questions

The Daddy Yankee post was just the latest in a series of suspicious coincidences that have kept fans on their toes. Jungkook has also been linked to J Balvin. The Colombian superstar recently shared Seven on his Instagram. He even revealed during a livestream that he had recorded a song with BTS that had yet to be released.

Then there’s DJ Snake, who collaborated with Jungkook on the track Please Don’t Change. Not only has DJ Snake liked several Jungkook-related posts recently, but fans also noticed something even more intriguing. Both DJ Snake and J Balvin were filming a music video in New York City at the same time Jungkook was visiting the U.S. post-discharge.

Advertisement

HYBE remains silent, but ARMYs stay alert

Despite all the mounting evidence and viral fan theories, neither HYBE nor any of the artists involved has issued an official statement about a collaboration. Still, fans have grown skilled at piecing together even the most cryptic clues. The sheer volume of coinciding events has led many to believe that something significant is on the horizon.

Some remain cautiously optimistic, aware that previous rumors of similar collaborations never materialized. But the scale and frequency of these new signs make it hard to dismiss.

Post-military comeback momentum

Since officially completing his military service on June 11, Jungkook has been anything but idle. Shortly after his discharge, he was spotted flying to the U.S.. Reports suggested that his trip might be related to music or a brand deal. Though nothing has been confirmed yet, multiple industry insiders have hinted that a second solo album could be in the works.

Advertisement

Adding to the buzz, eagle-eyed fans noticed Jungkook’s name briefly appearing on Ticketmaster listings. It hints at a possible solo concert or tour in the near future. Additionally, there have been unverified reports claiming that a major stadium in Jakarta has been reserved for the event. It may be linked to Jungkook’s comeback activities. But for now, fans wait and keep refreshing their feeds for that long-awaited confirmation.

ALSO READ: BTS’ Jungkook dubbed ‘Main Pop Boy’ after becoming first Asian soloist to chart 100 weeks on Billboard Global 200 with Seven