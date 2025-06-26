Umrao Jaan re-release: Rekha kisses AR Rahman and dances with Anil Kapoor at special screening– PICS

Rekha's timeless classic Umrao Jaan is all set to return to the cinemas in a digitally restored 4K version. Ahead of its re-release, Rekha is hosting a grand screening for the film fraternity, where several celebrities are attending and making the event a memorable affair.

Some of the first celebrities to walk on the red carpet were Mira Rajput, Anil Kapoor, AR Rahman, Hema Malini, Aamir Khan, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Vijay Varma, Jitendra, Rakesh Roshan, Talat Aziz, Muzaffar Ali, Ila Arun, Raj Babbar, Mahima Chaudhry, Tanisha Mukerji, Tanuja, Tanvi Azmi, Ketan Mehta, Johny Lever, Jackie Shroff, Khushi Kapoor, Vedang Raina, Sunny Kaushal, and many others. The evening has just started! Several other celebrities are expected to mark their attendance anytime soon.

Rekha posed for the camera, waved with Namaste and Salam. The veteran beauty wore a beautiful gold and white outfit resembling her character in Umrao Jaan. She kissed AR Rahman while the music maestro was taking a selfie with her. She also danced with Anil Kapoor during his welcome. Hema Malini posed with Umrao Jaan director Muzaffar Ali, while Aamir Khan flaunted his stylish all-black outfit.

Umrao Jaan re-release date and box office clash

Preserved by the National Film Development Corporation (NFDC) and the National Film Archive of India (NFAI), Umrao Jaan is all set to hit the big screens tomorrow, on June 27, 2025. The cinematic gem is known for Rekha's iconic performance and a hard-hitting story of a young girl sold to Lucknow Kotha, who ends up becoming a legendary courtesan and a poetess.

Directed by Muzaffar Ali, the cult-classic will be available in PVR Inox cinemas across the nation. Though the movie will re-release on limited screens, it has the potential to add more screens as per the audience demand and reception at the box office.

The Rekha starrer will clash with Kajol's MAA, Brad Pitt's F1, and Akshay Kumar and Vishnu Manchu starrer Kannappa. It will be interesting to see how the classic performs at the box office.

