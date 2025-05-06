Baeksang Arts Awards: Byeon Woo Seok's adorable reaction to childhood PIC steals spotlight; watch here

The 61st Baeksang Arts Awards on May 5, 2025, at COEX Hall D in Seoul, was a night filled with glamour, excitement, and a few unexpected moments.

While the spotlight was on the stars receiving their well-deserved accolades. It was an unanticipated twist that quickly turned the event into a viral sensation—an on-the-spot childhood photo challenge.

In celebration of Korea's Children's Day, which was observed earlier this year on May 5, 2025, the organizers decided to surprise both the audience and celebrities with childhood images of a few stars. This heartwarming segment added a layer of nostalgia and fun to the evening, making it even more memorable.

The star of this unforgettable moment was none other than Byeon Woo Seok. His childhood photo, featuring a cheeky and playful pose, stole the show.

The angle of the photo captured him slightly tilted to the side, with a mischievous smile and an arm raised in mid-action, giving it a candid, almost impish feel. It was the perfect embodiment of his youthful energy.

When Byeon Woo Seok recreated the same pose on stage, fans couldn’t help but smile at how effortlessly he mimicked his childhood charm.

His boyish energy and mischievous charisma were as strong as ever, making him even more endearing to his fans.

In addition, Byeon Woo Seok claimed the Popularity Award for his role in Lovely Runner, alongside his co-star Kim Hye Yoon.

Alongside Byeon Woo Seok, childhood images of other stars, such as Kim Tae Ri, Kim Go Eun, Hyun Bong Sik, and Lee Byung Hun, were also shown. The fun activity was met with laughter, surprise, and some hilarious moments as actors were caught off guard in real-time.

From Byeon Woo Seok’s playful pose to Lee Byung Hun’s shocked reaction, the 61st Baeksang Arts Awards proved that even the most glamorous events can have heartwarming surprises.

Beyond this fun segment, the night also recognized significant achievements. Hanbin received the prestigious Daesang 2025 Award. When Life Gives You Tangerines won the best drama series. Kim Tae Ri took home the Best Actress award for her remarkable work.

Jo Jung Suk’s performance in Pilot and Ju Ji Hoon’s role in The Trauma Code: Heroes on Call earned them well-deserved recognition.

