Fatima Sana Sheikh recalls emotional toll when called for shoot after suffering multiple seizures: 'I was on different chemicals'

Fatima Sana Shaikh, who rose to fame after her performance in Dangal, is one of the most talented actors in the industry. The actress never fails to impress the audience with her performances. Sheikh will soon be seen in Metro In Dino and has been gearing up for its release.

Recently, in an interview, the actress spoke about her epilepsy diagnosis and disclosed a significant crisis that occurred to her when she was on her Dubai flight.

Fatima Sana Shaikh recalls suffering multiple seizures

In a conversation with Humans of Bombay, Fatima Sana Shaikh recalled her worrisome 'major episode' that happened when she was traveling to the USA via a Dubai flight.

She disclosed experiencing "multiple seizures" and shared, "I got a seizure on flight and then I was taken to the airport hospitals. They gave me anti epileptic IV. Even then, my seizures wouldn't stop. Then I was taken to the hospital, and then they gave me a very strong dose."

Further, the actress gave information about being diagnosed with epilepsy and said, "I was on different chemicals." She explained that chemicals added to the body need to be weaned off so that other chemicals can take effect. Fatima added, "I was so drugged out", and recalled shooting for 2 films at that time.

The Metro In Dino actor continued, "I had to cancel shoots. One of the guy called me and asked if I could shoot, and I cried because I couldn't get out of my bed. I was constantly drugged out. My emotions were all over the place."

Fatima emphasised how she then accepted that it is her "reality" and mentioned having conversations about it with her doctors, which is helping her to deal with it.

Sharing her current health status, Fatima disclosed, "Now I'm very much stable. I haven't gotten an episode since a while now. I have been taking my medicines on time. I'm talking about it, learning through other people's experiences."

She highlighted that there are 4-5-year-old or 2-3-year-old children who suffer 8-10 seizures in a day. The Aap Jaisa Koi actor shared that it is "heartbreaking" as the children diagnosed with epilepsy do not fall in the special category and they do not receive perks in education.

Workwise, Fatima Sana Shaikh will soon be seen in Aap Jaisa Koi, which will release on July 11 on Netflix.

