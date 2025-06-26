Kamal Haasan’s film Thug Life faces Rs 25 lakh fine from National Multiplex Association over breach of contract

Mani Ratnam’s recently released film Thug Life made a disappointing run at the box office, despite the hype. Featuring a stellar cast of some of the biggest names in the industry, the movie did not work out well during its theatrical run.

Amid reports about the makers considering an OTT release of the film sooner than expected, it seems the film has now received another huge blow.

Thug Life faced heavy fine from National Multiplex Association?

As per a report by The Hindu, Thug Life has now faced a massive fine from the National Multiplex Association over a breach of contract. As the movie failed to hit the mark, its previously set 8-week deal was changed and the OTT release date was preponed from before.

Back then, the National Multiplex Association had allowed the movie to be streamed in their theaters based on this condition. However, with the changes of circumstances and situations, they have now levied a hefty fine of Rs. 25 lakh towards the makers for breach of contract.

Netflix deal re-negotiated for Thug Life

In other news, Thug Life is already facing a crisis with regards to its OTT deal. The makers who had partnered with Netflix for the online streaming had to re-negotiate a new deal with them, at an albeit lesser quoted price than before.

For the unversed, the initial deal struck with Netflix was made on a whopping budget of Rs. 130 crore.

Thug Life faced ban in Karnataka owing to Kamal Haasan’s statement

One of the other factors which seemingly contributed to the poor run of Thug Life at the box office was its ban on theatrical release in Karnataka.

The movie was banned ahead of release by the Karnataka Film Chamber after one of Kamal Haasan’s statements hurt the sentiments of the Kannada-speaking community.

Thug Life’s final box office collection so far

Speaking about box office numbers, the gangster action thriller ended its theatrical run at a disastrous mark of Rs. 93 crore only worldwide.

The movie was unable to hit even the decent Rs. 100 crore mark at the box office which most high-valued Kollywood projects have easily hit within a few days. Thug Life has now joined the likes of the Tamil film Kanguva which had such a dismal run.

