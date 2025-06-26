Malaika Arora drops a post for Arjun Kapoor on his birthday, months after their breakup

Arjun Kapoor celebrates his birthday today (June 26). On this special day, the actor has been receiving love from his friends and fans on social media. While his work life has been in the buzz, his personal life has also been a public spectacle.

Arjun and Malaika Arora, who were dating for a few years, parted ways last year. However, even after their breakup, the two have remained cordial and are still in touch. On Arjun Kapoor's special day, the actress wished her ex-partner with a special post.

Malaika Arora extends birthday wish to Arjun Kapoor

Today (June 24), Arjun Kapoor is ringing his 40th birthday. Taking to her Instagram story, Malaika Arora extended a birthday wish to him months after their breakup.

She shared a boomerang where Arjun is seen jumping. Sharing this small clip, Malaika wrote, "Happy Birthday" and tagged Arjun. She also added a "cheers and white heart emoticon)."

Not only Malaika, but Kareena Kapoor also wished Arjun on his special day by sharing a sweet story on her Instagram.

About Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora's relationship

Speaking about Arjun and Malaika's relationship, the former couple were among the most cherished couple of the industry. The two were in a relationship until 2024 when they mutually decided to part ways. While the rumors were rife back in the day, it was Pinkvilla that confirmed the news of their split.

An industry insider close to the celebs exclusively told us, "Malaika and Arjun had a very special relationship, and both of them will continue to hold a special place in each other's hearts. They have chosen to part ways and will maintain a dignified silence in this matter. They won't allow anyone to drag and dissect their relationship."

About Arjun Kapoor's work

Over the years, the actor has demonstrated his acting prowess in numerous projects and has carved out a space in the hearts of the audience. He is a brilliant actor who often impresses fans with his acting prowess. Before venturing into acting, Arjun worked as an assistant director on numerous movies.

Arjun made his acting debut in films through Ishaqzaade opposite Parineeti Chopra. Ever since then, he has been unstoppable. The actor starred in several films, including Aurangzeb, Gunday, 2 States, Ki & Ka, Ek Villain Returns, and more. He was widely appreciated for his performance in Singham Returns. Arjun's last project was Mere Husband Ki Biwi.

