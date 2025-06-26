Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR’s WAR 2 set for global IMAX release on August 14

War 2, starring Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR, is gearing up for a massive global release on August 14, just in time for Independence Day 2025. Directed by Ayan Mukerji, this action-packed thriller is the next explosive chapter in the YRF Spy Universe, and YRF isn’t holding back. The studio has officially locked in a global IMAX rollout, which means this high-octane spy saga will blast its way into IMAX theaters across North America, the Middle East, the UK, Europe, Australia, Africa, Southeast Asia, and of course, India.

"War 2 is a landmark moment in the YRF Spy Universe, and we’re thrilled to partner with IMAX to deliver it in the most immersive format possible to the audience. War 2 pits two of the biggest superstars in the history of Indian cinema, Hrithik Roshan and NTR, in the most epic face off that can truly be called a spectacle in every sense of the way and IMAX will deliver this thrill in spades to the audience globally," said Nelson D’Souza, Vice President, International Distribution, Yash Raj Films.

"Director Ayan Mukerji is crafting an adrenaline-fueled theatrical spectacle, and Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR will deliver electrifying performances in War 2, creating unforgettable action cinema tailored for the immersive experience only IMAX can provide," said Christopher Tillman, VP of International Development and Distribution at IMAX.

Buckle up… the countdown has begun!

WAR 2 Teaser

War 2 teaser, which was released May 20 on Jr NTR’s birthday, created massive buzz for electrifying face-off scenes between the two male lead actors, with Kiara Advani's green bikini shot equally went viral.

Directed by Ayan Mukerji, the sequel picks up the adrenaline-fueled legacy of War (2019), introducing Jr NTR opposite Hrithik Roshan, who plays an iconic RAW agent, Major Kabir Dhaliwal.

