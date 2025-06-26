Will Jin make BTS ARMY climb walls and play with water during Run Seokjin tour? Fans spot massive concert stage

BTS member Jin is all set to embark on his solo tour. Called the RUNSEOKJIN_EP.TOUR, this will be his debut set of individual concerts across the world, starting with 2 shows in South Korea. Ahead of the first gig on June 28, fans have begun spotting the preparations made by the BIGHIT MUSIC staff as well as the singer himself. The biggest surprise came in the form of a climbing wall near the Goyang Stadium, which the fans are speculating will be their entry to the concert.

When photos from the concert venue were shared by BTS ARMY attending the first dates, they were surprised by the massive, daunting rock climbing wall that stood beside. Some joked that they would be made to climb it as an entry to the show, and while unlikely, one may never know what awaits a BTS fan when Jin gets to planning. Known to have been working towards a fun and immersive tour, the Abyss singer previously teased plans inspired by his Run Seokjin YouTube variety show.

RUNSEOKJIN_EP.TOUR plans

Run Jin, an adaptation of RUN BTS, is a solo program airing weekly on YouTube, which sees the BTS member taking on fun and challenging tasks with the end goal of logging out from his work. He invited many of his celebrity friends and fellow K-pop stars to the episodes, churning out some very interesting content for his fans who would tune in, in large numbers.

Previously, an advisory was shared by the RUNSEOKJIN_EP.TOUR staff members, asking the attendees to wear comfortable shoes. They were recommended not to wear heels. This fueled rumors that they might be required to partake in activities. Plus, ponchos and raincoats would also be provided to the fans as water works will be expected. This further raised doubts from the fans if they would be asked to perform tasks alongside Jin as the singer tries to clear levels instead of holding a normal singing concert. Excitement is at an all-time high as the BTS member keeps mum about his plans.

Jin will then take his tour to Japan, North America and Europe, concluding in August.

