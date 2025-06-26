Lee Jung Jae’s Squid Game Season 3 teases chilling opening: Is Seong Gi Hun dead? Park Sung Hoon leads coffin moment

Squid Game Season 3 isn’t holding back when it comes to building tension ahead of its premiere on June 27, 2025. With just a day to go, Netflix has released a gripping 30-second sneak peek from the final season. And it’s already sparking theories, excitement, and dread among fans.

The teaser was brief but heavy with atmosphere. It begins inside the now-familiar dormitory where contestants await their fate. Two pink-suited guards silently enter, carrying a jet-black coffin wrapped in a pink ribbon. It’s the same ominous package that viewers have come to associate with death inside the game.

Without a word, they place it in the center of the room, immediately catching the attention of the remaining players. As tension builds, the contestants form a cautious circle around the box. Just as Park Sung Hoon’s character Hyun Ju leans in and removes the lid, the screen cuts to black. It leaves fans wondering who’s inside, and what fresh nightmare is about to unfold.

Is Gi Hun the one inside the coffin?

While the teaser offers no confirmation, all signs suggest that Lee Jung Jae's character, Seong Gi Hun, is the one inside the coffin. At the end of Season 2, Gi Hun had attempted to rally a rebellion within the game. It was a bold but failed attempt that was crushed under the ruthless control of the Front Man, portrayed by Lee Byung Hun.

Some fans believe the teaser suggests that Gi Hun has been forcibly dragged back into the game as punishment for his failed rebellion. Others speculate he might actually be dead; that's why he's inside the coffin. However, given that he's the series' main character, some viewers argue he could not be shown as dead early on.

What to expect in Season 3

Squid Game Season 3 picks up right after the bloody chaos of Season 2’s cliffhanger. With six tightly packed episodes, the story now shifts to its endgame.

Gi Hun, still reeling from the loss of a close ally and the brutal suppression of his rebellion, must now navigate even more lethal games. As he faces new psychological and physical trials, he’s forced to confront his own limits. But survival comes at a cost, especially when every choice he makes impacts not only himself but those around him.

Meanwhile, Front Man In Ho resumes control, now preparing to host the mysterious VIPs who bankroll the deadly competition. In the shadows, his brother Jun Ho (Wi Ha Joon) continues his dangerous investigation, determined to expose the truth. However, Jun Ho may be walking straight into a trap as there’s a traitor hiding in plain sight.

All six episodes of Squid Game Season 3 drop globally on June 27, only on Netflix. Buckle up: the game is about to end, but not without breaking a few more hearts first.

