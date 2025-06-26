Love Island USA Season 7 Episode 21: Release Date, Time, Streaming Details, What to Expect and How to Watch

Love Island season 7 has hit the digital screens, and the intense drama has got the fans hooked on the reality dating show. In the previous episode, the host, Ariana Madix, shook the villa by announcing the Casa Amor twist. Moreover, it also brought heartbreak for two islanders who ended their journey on the show.

However, the upcoming 21st episode will introduce a new twist regarding the newly eliminated contestants. It will be interesting to see how the new turn will create chaos for the remaining islanders.

Love Island USA season 7 release plan

Love Island USA makers release new episodes every day on Peacock, except on Wednesdays. The reality TV show premiered on the streaming platform on June 3 and has managed to climb the charts by keeping fans intrigued about what is to come next. Following the episode releases, the twists and the contestants are often discussed online.

The last season of the show had managed to become a fan favorite, and season 7, too, is on track to reach new heights. The show, hosted by Ariana Madix, will follow a 36-episode format.

Love Island USA season 7 episode 21 release date, time, and where to watch

As for Love Island USA's newest episode, the fans will be able to catch episode 21 of season 7 on Thursday, June 26. The reality show will be dropped at 6 PM Pacific Time (PT) and at 9 PM Eastern Time (ET).

For the Indian viewers, the new episode will be available to stream on June 27, at 6:30 AM (IST). Fans can turn to OTT platforms like Peacock to catch new episodes daily.

Love Island USA Cast Members

The female contestants on Love Island are:

Huda Mustafa Michelle "Chelley" Bissainthe Olandria Carthen Isabella "Belle-A" Walker Yulissa Escobar Cierra Ortega Amaya Espinal Hannah Fields Iris Kendall

As for the men on the show, the list includes:

Ace Greene Taylor Williams Nicolas "Nic" Vansteenberghe Austin Shepard Jeremiah Brown Charlie Georgio Jalen Brown Jose "Pepe" Garcia

With 17 contestants fighting for love, it would be interesting to watch who will end up together to win the crown of Love Island season 7, especially after the Casa Amor twist.

