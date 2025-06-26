THE BOYZ moves ahead with THE BLAZE World Tour as 9-piece after pushing out Ju Haknyeon over AV star controversy

On June 26, ONE HUNDRED Label confirmed that THE BOYZ are preparing to hit the road once again for a brand-new world tour. And it's set to begin in the second week of August 2025.

THE BOYZ officially unveiled their upcoming 2025 world tour titled THE BLAZE. The group ignited excitement among fans with the announcement of a confirmed list of tour dates and cities. This marks the group's first world tour in over a year since their highly successful Zeneration II concerts.

The tour will begin with a three-night run at the KSPO Dome in Seoul from August 8 to August 10. After wrapping up their opening shows in South Korea, THE BOYZ will take the stage across several key cities in Asia. So far, the confirmed stops include Nagoya, Yokohama, Kobe, Tokyo, Macau, Kuala Lumpur, Taipei, and Bangkok. More cities are expected to be added in the coming days.

Touring with 9 members for the first time

This upcoming tour will see THE BOYZ performing as a 9-member group for the first time. Leader Sangyeon is currently away serving his mandatory military duty. Meanwhile, Ju Haknyeon, previously a core member, was officially removed from the group earlier this month.

The change follows a turbulent period for the group, but remaining members are expected to continue activities with renewed focus and energy. Despite the challenges, fan anticipation remains high. Many are hoping to see the group showcase a more mature sound and powerful stage presence.

A record-breaking album era behind them

Earlier this year, THE BOYZ made headlines with their third full-length album, Unexpected. It shattered their personal records by selling over 740,000 copies in its first week. The album's success reaffirmed the group's popularity and staying power in the K-pop industry, particularly as they approach their eighth anniversary of debut.

With a substantial discography and loyal fan base behind them, the world tour is expected to build on this momentum. It may also introduce new tracks and revamped performances to match the group's evolving image.

Ju Haknyeon’s departure adds complicated backdrop

While excitement for the tour builds, it also follows a major shift in the group’s composition. On June 18, ONE HUNDRED officially announced Ju Haknyeon’s departure from THE BOYZ. The announcement followed public backlash after reports of his private meeting with former Japanese adult film actress Asuka Kirara.

Although Ju apologized for the incident, he firmly denied any involvement in “illegal activity.” He also revealed plans to pursue legal action against both his former agency and the media outlet that reported on the alleged misconduct. His exit marked a decisive break from the group’s earlier 11-member identity.

