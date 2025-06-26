Why was Go Min Si replaced by Shin Shi Ah for Hong Sisters' next starring Lee Do Hyun? All about Grand Galaxy Hotel cast change

Hong Sisters' next project has finally confirmed its lead cast. The upcoming drama, Grand Galaxy Hotel, will feature the fresh pairing of Lee Do Hyun and rising star Shin Shi Ah, as reported by K-media outlet Star News on June 26. Notably, the first preference for both the leads was a different set of A-list actors. Here's why Go Min Si and Cha Eun Woo did not end up starring in the fantasy series.

Advertisement

Go Min Si replaced by Shin Shi Ah as Grand Galaxy Hotel female lead

The decision to replace Go Min Si with Resident Playbook star Shin Shi Ah likely stemmed from the controversies surrounding Go Min Si's past activities. On May 26 this year, Go Min Si was embroiled in school bullying and money extortion accusations. The Tastefully Yours actress faced intense online scrutiny after a post surfaced with the headline– We are victims of actor A's school violence.

As per them, it was unfair for A to continue her acting career normally, by hiding her "violent past." They accused her of bullying, extortion, verbal abuse, and of threatening disabled students along with her friends since middle school. Although her agency, Mystic Story, quickly denied the allegations, the damage was done, and a large number of fans turned their backs against her.

Following this, her underage drinking scandal was also revisited, further escalating the matter. The backlash from the scandal may have been a key factor in the Hong Sisters' decision to make a cast replacement. However, the change had consequences- sources reveal that the filming of the drama has been pushed back by three months.

Advertisement

Cha Eun Woo replaced by Lee Do Hyun as Grand Galaxy Hotel's male lead

Cha Eun Woo was offered to star as the protagonist of Grand Galaxy Hotel. However, after careful consideration, he rejected the offer. His decision was based on scheduling conflicts with his upcoming projects. Following that, Lee Do Hyun was cast for the role, making it his first project since his military discharge.

The series serves as a sequel to IU's Hotel Del Luna, continuing the narrative with a hotel catering to ghosts that now faces a new challenge with its owner's disappearance.

ALSO READ: Resident Playbook’s Shin Shi Ah, The Trauma Code’s Choo Young Woo to lead Korean remake of Even If This Love Disappears from the World Tonight