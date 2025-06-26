Did Tom Cruise Shout at Michael Cera on Sets of Tropic Thunder? Actor Recalls His ‘Surreal’ Moment

Michael Cera is one of the lucky stars to have interacted with Tom Cruise and even got schooled by him. The Canadian native, who got candid on the episode of the Louis Theroux podcast, revealed that it is better to not mess with Cruise when he is shooting.

While in conversation with the podcast host, Cera shared that he met with the Mission Impossible star on the sets of Tropic Thunder in 2010. The Juno star had dropped by during the filming of the movie to shoot some pre-taped scenes for the MTV Movie Awards alongside the action hero in his character as Les Grossman.

Cera shared that while the Day and Knight star was shooting clips as his character with the people around, he heard Michael mumbling. Cruise immediately called him out for talking during the ongoing shoot.

Michael Cera recalls Tom Cruise’s strong reaction to talking during shoot

Further in talks with the podcast host, Michael Cera explained how Tom Cruise reacted to him talking on the sets while the shoot was going on. He shared, “Tom Cruise did one where he was playing his character from ‘Tropic Thunder,’ the movie mogul guy.”

Moreover, Cera revealed that he observed Cruise to be the leader on the sets. The actor claimed that the movie star would be the first AD, and would take care of the smallest things on the set to perfection. Michael claimed that the Jerry Maguire star would run the set.

He further went on to recall getting yelled at by the actor. Cera explained, I arrived, they were shooting, and I was talking to the writer. “We were just kind of mumbling while they were shooting, but they could hear us. It was just like 40 feet away.”

The Arrested Development actor added, “And Tom Cruise looks at me—I’ve never met him, and they’re in the middle of a take and he looks, and he goes, ‘Is that Michael Cera talking during a fucking take?’ He was joking, but it was also like, ‘Do shut up,’ you know? But so surreal.”

Michael Cera comes face-to-face with Tom Cruise

Moments later, the actor met with Cruise in person, and trolling Cera, Tom went on to tell him, “‘Talking during a f*cking take.’” Michael claimed that he was aware of the actor playing around with him so he went on to say, “‘Hey man, it wasn’t me; it was the writer.’ He was like, ‘I’m kidding, I’m kidding.’ And I was like, ‘I’m kidding, too.'”

Tom Cruise in Tropic Thunder

While Tom Cruise is stealing hearts as Ethan Hunt in the last installment of Mission Impossible, he played yet another memorable role as Les Grossman in Tropic Thunder. The actor starred alongside Robert Downey Jr. and Ben Stiller.

Moreover, Cruise, who is now a Guinness World Record holder, was nominated for Golden Globes for his role in the Stiller directorial.

In the recent interview, the Mission Impossible director, Christopher McQuarrie, revealed that he and the Top Gun: Maverick star had been discussing a potential Les Grossman movie.

On the Happy Sad Confused podcast, the filmmaker revealed, “The conversations we’ve had about Les Grossman are so fucking funny.” He continued, “[Cruise and I are] talking about it; we’re having very serious conversations about it, and how best to do it. It ultimately comes down to what that character is.”

Tropic Thunder is available to stream on Apple TV+.

