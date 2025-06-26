BTS’ Jungkook’s funny caricature of Jimin on Vietnam vacation has J-Hope losing it, fans want duo to ‘never change’

BTS’ Jimin and Jungkook are inseparable. After enlisting in the military together under the buddy system and spending their time in service at the same base, the two have seemingly gone on a vacation around the world before reuniting with fellow bandmates. A new update from Jimin shows how the two are passing time, drawing each other, and basically being in their element, letting go of any worries. Jungkook’s latest caricature of his hyung has bemused everyone, but especially J-Hope, who dropped an unending amount of laughing emojis on his post within minutes of the singer’s update.

Jimin ‘came home’ to his fans on June 26, with a new post on his scarcely updated Instagram account. Captioned ‘Jay Kay’, a nickname for fellow BTS member Jungkook, the photo showed a drawing made by the Still With You singer for his older friend. In the photo, the Promise singer appeared to be concentrating on something very hard, with wrinkles forming on his forehead and a post-military swollen face taking up most of the screen. Little hair and his signature plump lips affirmed the fans’ belief that it was none other than Jimin in the drawing. The BTS ARMY hilariously reacted to the stars' exchange on social media, praising their camaraderie.

Jimin, Jungkook and RM’s vacations after completing military service

Known for his artistry, Jungkook, who is said to be on vacation with him, penned the caricature, capturing the most important bits of his bandmate. The two were previously said to be in Switzerland, where fellow member RM went for a talk at the 2025 Art Basel. Following this, onlookers reported that the duo had moved to Vietnam for a private, quiet trip alongside limited BIGHIT MUSIC personnel for a relaxing time.

It is also rumored that the two are filming content on their trip, believed to be the second season of their travel variety show, Are You Sure? Fans are also speculating that the Indigo star would be joining them this time around, with filming staff being spotted on their journey.

