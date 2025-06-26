Things Are Over Between Sam Thompson-Samie Elishi Weeks After Public PDA, Exploring Their Short-Lived Romance

Sam Thompson, popularly known for Made in Chelsea, has parted ways with the Love Island star Samie Elishi. According to the reports from The Mirror, the couple had a brief episode of romance, which began in early May.

The sources close to the former partners have revealed that the duo found it difficult to take time out for each other and have broken up on friendly terms.

Amid the reports of a split, the alleged exes were seen embracing each other outside Olivia Attwood’s birthday party venue. Ahead of getting together with Elishi, Thompson previously dated yet another Love Island alum, Zara McDermott.

Sam Thompson and Sam Elishi’s short-lived romance

The Made in Chelsea alum sparked rumors of dating Samie Elishi following his split from the former Love Island contestant, Zara McDermott. Thompson was spotted making out with Elishi during one of the nights in May. The sources at the time confirmed that the duo were enjoying each other’s company and had begun to date.

An insider revealed to Mail Online at the time, “Sam and Samie are really getting along and if early signs are anything to go by, this could turn into a long-term relationship.”

They further added, “It may be early days still, but they do really like each other. Sam is already introducing Samie to Chelsea by showing her off on the King's Road over the Easter weekend and given how popular he is in the area, it meant a lot that he wasn't hiding her away.”

Before calling it quits with Thompson, the reality TV personality had opened up about having a negative gut feeling about her relationships.

While speaking to Chloe Mediumship on her podcast, Elishi shared, "I've had gut feelings with guys before. I've had a couple of relationships where I've known it was never it. Like this is gonna come to an end, I'll have something telling me every day it's coming to an end, this isn't for you."

She continued, "You put it to the back of your mind, and then you start noticing the chaos increase. It's like the universe saying, I'm gonna blow you both up if you just do not separate."

When asked if she had any bad intuitions about the recent relationship too, Elishi said, "There’s been no bad stuff at the minute so yeah I suppose it is all positive right now. It’s early days."

As of now, neither of the duo has released a statement regarding their split.

