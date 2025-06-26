BLACKPINK's Lisa snubbed in DEADLINE tour trailer? Fans compare against Jennie, Jisoo and Rosé's solo shots

With their 2025 world tour DEADLINE just around the corner, BLACKPINK had fans buzzing with excitement. The group dropped a high-concept trailer video on June 26. The trailer, dripping with cowboy aesthetics and Western film flair, was meant to stir hype ahead of their return to the stage next month. But for many, that excitement quickly gave way to frustration, particularly surrounding Lisa's noticeably limited appearance.

Advertisement

The teaser opens with Rosé giving a phone call to the girls, triggering a sequence. In which each BLACKPINK member is shown responding and making their way to an undisclosed destination. The visuals are rich in symbolism and style, featuring dusty highways, dramatic stares, and a sleek purple convertible bearing the license plate 'BLINK.'

Yet despite the grand production and star-studded visuals, it didn’t take long for fans to realize that something was off. They claim Lisa’s segment was far shorter and less defined compared to her bandmates’.

Fans call out unfair screen time distribution

Almost immediately after the teaser went live, Lisa’s global fanbase began expressing their disappointment on social media. Many noted that Jennie, Jisoo, and Rosé were each given extended solo scenes that captured their personas.

Meanwhile, Lisa’s screen time felt rushed and incomplete, lasting only a few seconds. According to fans, she had no standalone moment that reflected her unique style.

Advertisement

Supporters shared side-by-side comparisons, showing the stark difference in how the members were featured. Netizens expressed concern that Lisa, despite her global popularity and solo success, was being sidelined in group promotions. They are demanding answers from the group’s management and creative team.

No response yet from agency

As backlash grew online, BLACKPINK’s agency and tour production team remained silent. No official statement has been released in response to the growing criticism yet. It leaves fans to speculate whether the decision was an oversight or something more intentional.

About DEADLINE tour

Despite the controversy, BLACKPINK’s DEADLINE tour is shaping up to be one of their most ambitious undertakings yet. The group will launch the tour with back-to-back shows at Goyang Stadium in South Korea on July 5 and 6. There, they’re expected to unveil a brand-new single for the first time on stage. Following the Seoul concerts, the group is scheduled to travel across 16 cities spanning Asia, North America, and Europe.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: BLACKPINK goes full cowboy chic in 2025 DEADLINE World Tour trailer: WATCH Jennie, Jisoo, Rosé, Lisa’s wild ride here