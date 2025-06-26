In Pics: 15 years of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli's magical friendship on and off cricket pitch

When Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli first took the field in 2008, they could not have imagined a partnership stretching nearly two decades. They’ve played over 200 matches together, led India through World Cups, and been at the center of endless public speculation.

Years of shared leadership in Team India and the IPL created a natural rapport between the two, and they have honed an uncanny ability to read each other’s game. While there are fireworks during matchups, it’s the private exchanges—pep talks, shared smiles, and a laugh after a slip—that reveal the true Ro-Ko essence.

Ro-Ko have their gut feelers aligned

When Rohit and Virat talk tactics, things move fast. “We’d end up on the same page in terms of what the gut feel of that particular situation was,” Kohli told RCB media ahead of the April 2025 MI vs RCB match, as reported by The Indian Express.

One moment, they debate whether to up the run rate; the next, they are in perfect sync. That instinctive understanding helped co-steer India through several high-pressure tournaments, including a Champions Trophy win in 2013, the 2017 World Cup final, and the crowning achievement: the 2024 T20 World Cup victory.

Either way, they know what to do—often before anyone else spots the play.

Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli’s life beyond the cricket stadium

Their relationship extends well past the dugouts and the dressing rooms. After all, one of their most iconic moments came after the 2024 T20 World Cup victory, when the two veterans embraced in tears. It wasn’t staged. It was the release of 15 years of expectations, setbacks, and finally, shared glory.

Even in defeat, they stand united: Kohli came to Rohit’s defense after India’s 2021 T20 World Cup exit, insisting one fallen player should not have to take the blame for a collective setback, as per The Times of India. “A team loss can’t be pinned on one player,” Kohli said in Rohit’s defense.

From 'learning from each other' to a historic fourth title together

In April 2025, as the Mumbai Indians faced the Royal Challengers Bengaluru at Wankhede, Kohli talked about his relationship with Rohit. "I think it's a very natural thing to take place when you play with someone for so long and you share so much of your insight of the game initially, you're learning from each other, you're kind of growing in your careers at probably the same time, and you share all kind of queries and questions."

Outside stadiums, they celebrate birthdays, share family milestones, and swap life hacks. On the field, they break records. As reported by Mint, Kohli and Sharma added another jewel to their legacy with India's 2025 ICC Champions Trophy win. Rohit led the team to victory with a brisk fifty in the final against New Zealand.

Kohli, despite scoring just one run in the final, was instrumental throughout the tournament: his 217 runs in four matches included a century against Pakistan and a semi-final fifty against Australia. Both players now hold four ICC titles each, surpassing MS Dhoni's record and becoming the most decorated Indian cricketers in ICC events.