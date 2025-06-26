Raid 2 OTT Verdict: Box Office, Twitter review of Ajay Devgn, Riteish Deshmukh and Vaani Kapoor's thriller drama

Ajay Devgn's successful venture Raid 2 is now streaming on Netflix. The thriller drama, directed by Rajkumar Gupta, is available in Hindi and foreign dubbed audio, including Spanish and Portuguese. Surprisingly, the streaming giant skipped major South Indian languages.

In case you are planning to stream the thriller drama online, let's have a look at what netizens have to say about the movie.

Advertisement

What do netizens have to say about Raid 2?

Much like its theatrical release, Raid 2 is receiving a similar response on OTT as well. A major section of the audience finds it an average watch, while some social media users appreciate Ajay Devgn for his consistent effort to deliver good content.

Ritiesh Deshmukh, who plays the main antagonist in the movie, is receiving a largely positive reception for his gritty performance. However, the premise of Raid 2 couldn't impress much compared to its predecessor.

Raid 2 Box Office: Nets Rs 162 crore in India, emerges Super-Hit

Bankrolled by Devgn Films and T-Series Films, Raid 2 opened with Rs 19 crore net on its debut day. It witnessed a superlative theatrical run, thanks to its brand value and nostalgia factor.

The movie not only surpassed the lifetime box office cume of its prequel, Raid (2018), but also emerged as a big success. The Ajay Devgn, Vaani Kapoor, and Riteish Deshmukh starrer smashed over Rs 162 crore net by the end of its theatrical run in India, while its worldwide cume ended at Rs 219 crore gross.

Advertisement

Raid 2 turned out to be a super-hit at the box office. All eyes are now on Ajay Devgn's upcoming movie, Son Of Sardaar 2, slated to hit the cinemas on July 25, 2025.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Vidya Balan joins Riteish Deshmukh in Raja Shivaji; Ensemble gets even bigger