Is Suriya starrer Vaadivaasal delayed due to Vetrimaaran not having a bound script? Here’s what producer Dhananjeyan says

Suriya is currently working on his next film, Suriya46, directed by Venky Atluri. However, the actor has been making the headlines for quite some time owing to his much-delayed film with Vetrimaaran, titled Vaadivaasal.

Now, with reports of the movie being delayed or shelved, popular producer and author Dhananjeyan has revealed details about the same.

Is Suriya starrer Vaadivaasal delayed because of Vetrimaaran?

In an interview with Cinema Express, producer Dhananjeyan revealed that Suriya is still interested in the project but needs a bound script before moving into production.

As per his words, “This is actually more about timing. Vetrimaaran and Suriya are both interested in the project. However, what happens is that the latter gets delayed due to the Venky Atluri project (Suriya46). On the other hand, Vetrimaaran is yet to give a complete script.”

“Now, from Suriya’s point of view, he wants the complete script before going into production. He also only wants to do it as a one-parter and is ready to give the dates,” Dhananjeyan added.

However, as per the producer, Vetrimaaran has never made a film with a bound script. The director’s work is crafted throughout the making, sculpting it each day of the production.

In conclusion, Suriya is still ready to give his dates but requires a bound script. Until it is formed, the actor will continue his other projects. This led to Vetrimaaran having time to work on another film, which is the upcoming movie with Silambarasan TR in the lead.

What is Vaadivaasal about?

For those unaware, Vaadivaasal has been Suriya's long-pending project. As the film was announced a few years ago, it had been delayed due to the actor and director’s other commitments.

The movie is said to focus on the story of Picchi and Marudan, two individuals who participate in the annual bull-taming (jallikattu) festival in the village of Periyapatti. The duo aims to subdue a ferocious bull that had defeated Picchi’s father in the past.

Coming to Suriya’s work front, the actor will be seen in a lead role for the RJ Balaji directorial Karuppu. The commercial action entertainer will have Trisha as the co-lead.

