Maa Box Office Preview: Kajol starrer run time, screen count, advance booking, and opening day

Kajol takes charge in the horror genre with the Vishal Furia-directed Maa. The Ajay Devgn and Jio Studios produced horror thriller is a part of the Shaitaan Universe, and is all set to hit the big screen on June 27, 2025. The film has been certified U/A by the Central Board of Film Certification with an approved run time of 2 hours and 15 minutes.

The Kajol led film is seeing an All India release by Panorama Pictures in association with PVR Pictures and Pen Marudhar, and early estimates are indicating a release on about 1250 to 1500 screens. The showcasing is scattered and largely impacted due to Sitaare Zameen Par’s steady run and a surprise rival in the form of F1 (Formula One). There was a fight going on for the longest time, before the tickets finally went live for sale late on Wednesday.

As on Thursday at 9.00 PM, Maa has sold around 10,000 tickets in the top 3 national chains – PVRInox and Cinepolis – and is headed for a final pre-sale in the range of 15,000 tickets. Better results were expected from the pre-sales of this Kajol-led film for two primary reasons – the trailer had landed well, and the horror genre is flavour of the season. But the rather smaller than usual showcasing, and two opponents at the box office have acted as a hindrance, at-least in the pre-sales.

The advance booking trends are hinting at a first-day business in the range of Rs 3.00 crore, which is a very good start for a Kajol-led film, but as mentioned above, better was expected on the opening day. Being a horror film, the walk-ins could be higher, especially for the evening and night shows, pushing the first day towards the Rs 4 crore mark, which could put the film in a much better position, setting it up for the weekend. However, a Rs 5 crore start would have been ideal.

With positive talks, the business could see jumps over the weekend, and make up for the initial loss of business on opening day. There is a buy two get one free offer going on too, with the intent to boost the sales, though it has not helped the film much so far.

