Suryakumar Yadav shares photo from hospital as he undergoes surgery in Germany: 'Can't wait to be back'

Suryakumar Yadav surprised fans with a health update on Wednesday, June 25. From a Munich hospital bed, SYK shared an Instagram post revealing he had just successfully undergone surgery for a sports hernia in his lower right abdomen.

After the ankle surgery in December 2023 and a previous hernia repair in January 2024, this is the skipper’s third operation in three years. Yet the 34-year-old remains upbeat. He has already begun eyeing rehab at the BCCI Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru, as per The Indian Express.

And if all goes well, Suryakumar Yadav will be back in action for India’s white-ball tour of Bangladesh this August.

First things first: What is a sports hernia?

A sports hernia is not like a typical hernia. There’s no visible bulge. Instead, it is a tear or strain in the soft tissues of the lower abdomen or groin. Cricket’s quick turns, sudden sprints, and dives can trigger it. Pain flares up with every push-off or twist.

Rest and therapy can help mild cases—sometimes. But when discomfort lingers, surgery becomes the only fix. Recovery can stretch from six weeks to three months. Timing matters, especially with international fixtures on the horizon.

From Munich to Bengaluru: SKY’s road to comeback

On Instagram (@surya_14kumar), Suryakumar posted a photo of himself post-op, smiling weakly but determined. “Life Update: Underwent surgery for a sports hernia in the lower right abdomen. Grateful to share that after a smooth surgery, I’m already on the road to recovery. Can’t wait to be back,” he wrote, earning over a million likes within hours.

His next stop: Bengaluru. After a fortnight of rest in Germany, SKY will head to the BCCI’s rehabilitation hub. There, tailored physio and conditioning will rebuild strength. Fans are still looking forward to him playing.

This is especially the case when they remember his explosive IPL season—717 runs at a 167.91 strike rate, five fifties and a Player of the Series award. Now, India’s Bangladesh tour looms in August. His return could tip the scale in India’s favour.

Hopefully, this is just a short break before his big comeback.

